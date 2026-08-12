FirstService Residential Expands in Southern Delaware, Welcoming Sea Colony East Phase III Condominium to Its Premier Portfolio

BETHANY BEACH, Del., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Sea Colony East Phase III Condominium in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Sea Colony East Phase III Condominium, in Bethany Beach, DE, is now managed by FirstService Residential

"We are thrilled to welcome the impressive Sea Colony to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "This is an exceptional community, and we are honored to partner with its board and residents. Our team is committed to delivering the expertise, resources, and personalized support needed to help the community thrive today and well into the future."

Sea Colony is a multi-use, high-rise oceanfront condominium community that features world-class amenities, including a pool, beach access, a fitness center, programming, tennis, pickleball, food and beverage services, all in a prime beach location.

Trent Harrison, President, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential, "The Sea Colony board selected FirstService based on our reputation as an experienced management company serving Southern Delaware," said Harrison. "We are excited to bring our proven management experience, proactive financial guidance, and resident-focused service model to help position the community for long-term success."

As the leading residential community management company, FirstService Residential partners with boards and residents to enhance property values, elevate the resident experience, and provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of every community it serves.

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential