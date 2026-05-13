Maria Hurst Appointed Senior Vice President, Condo/Coop Werny Division of FirstService Residential New York

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth, FirstService Residential, New York's leading property management company, has elevated Maria Hurst to the role of Senior Vice President of the Condo/Coop Werny Division. In her new role, Hurst will oversee a diverse and expansive portfolio of condominium and cooperative properties while providing executive leadership, operational oversight, and strategic guidance to the division's robust property management teams.

Maria Hurst, Senior Vice President, Condo/Coop Werny Division, FirstService Residential New York

Hurst previously served as Vice President within FirstService Residential's New Development Group, where she led the performance of consultative and property management teams while managing a broad portfolio of new development properties. Her promotion reflects more than two decades of demonstrated leadership, deep operational expertise, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

"Maria is an exceptional leader whose operational discipline and dedication to clients have made a lasting impact on every team and property she has supported," said Keith Werny, President, Condo/Coop Werny Division. "Her extensive experience with new development, luxury, and established residential properties makes her uniquely positioned to guide the Condo/Coop Werny Division forward."

Hurst joined FirstService Residential in 2003 as an assistant property manager and quickly advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including property manager, senior property manager, and managing director. Over the course of her career, she has successfully led numerous large–scale capital improvement projects, such as façade restorations, window and roof replacements, Local Law 11 compliance projects, and Local Law 87 energy audit and retro–commissioning initiatives.

A past recipient of FirstService Residential's prestigious Star Award, Hurst is recognized for her outstanding performance, her mentorship, collaborative leadership style, and consistent ability to drive results for her teams and clients.

"I am honored to step into this new role and continue supporting our clients and associates across the division," said Hurst. "I look forward to building on our strong foundation and ensuring we continue to deliver the highest level of service and operational excellence."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE Firstservice Residential, Inc.