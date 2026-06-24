Fiserv and Strivve Partner to Drive Card-on-File Placement for Issuers

Card issuers gain patented technology to save their card on file at hundreds of merchant and bill pay sites, driving interchange revenue

BROOKFIELD, Wis. and SEATTLE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, and Strivve, Inc., the Fiserv Issuer Solutions partner for card-on-file placement, today announced a partnership that connects Fiserv Issuer Solutions clients with Strivve's patented Top of Wallet® platform, giving issuers a scalable way to win the card-on-file position that now drives most online spending.

The partnership addresses a persistent challenge for card issuers: 84% of U.S. digital transaction volume is tied to payment methods already stored on file at the merchant. Most issuers lack a scalable way to get and keep their cards saved where their cardholders shop and pay bills online.

Strivve's Top of Wallet® platform solves that. The service makes it easy for cardholders to save their card on file at hundreds of merchant and bill pay sites — right from within their issuer's mobile app or website. Cardholders select the sites they use, and Strivve's automation and agentic AI handles the rest, navigating each site and entering the card details on their behalf in seconds. No merchant integrations required. At Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, Strivve's platform achieved a 96% card-placement success rate and a 12x return on investment. Issuers typically see measurable transaction-volume gains within 90 days.

The partnership extends the value of Fiserv's Optis platform — which supports 1.1 billion accounts and serves 26 of the top 50 credit issuers in North America — by ensuring cards are saved where people spend. Strivve also amplifies the performance of adjacent Fiserv solutions including rewards, virtual cards, and tokenization, which all deliver more when the card is the one on file.

"Card issuers are focused on growing interchange revenue and deepening cardholder engagement in an increasingly competitive digital payments environment," said Paul Cressman, VP of Communications, Strategy and Channels at Fiserv. "Strivve's Top of Wallet platform gives our Issuer Solutions clients a proven, scalable way to get their cards saved where their cardholders spend — complementing the capabilities they already rely on through our Optis platform."

"Fiserv serves the largest and most sophisticated card issuers in North America, and this partnership puts Strivve's technology in front of the institutions where card-on-file placement delivers the greatest impact," said Chris Hopen, CEO and Co-Founder of Strivve. "Every card lifecycle event -- new issuance, reissuance, co-brand launch, portfolio conversion -- is a revenue opportunity. Our platform ensures issuers capture that opportunity from day one."

Strivve works with more than 200 issuers today across co-brand and retail banking card programs, and is growing rapidly through direct relationships and partnerships across digital banking. The company holds issued patents covering its AI and machine learning algorithms purpose-built for card-on-file placement and owns the registered trademark Top of Wallet® -- the only such trademark in the payments industry.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) is a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The company provides account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv serves clients worldwide, and has been recognized as one of Fortune® magazine's World's Most Admired Companies for 19 consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Strivve

Strivve, Inc. is the creator of the Top of Wallet® card-on-file placement platform — the market-leading service that makes it easy for cardholders to save their card on file at hundreds of merchant and bill pay sites in seconds. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Strivve's patented AI and machine learning technology serves more than 200 issuers through direct relationships and integration partnerships with Fiserv, Velera, Alkami, Digital Onboarding, and others. Strivve owns the registered trademarks Top of Wallet® and CardSavr® and the trademarks Capture More Commerce™, CardUpdatr™, and CardLinks™. Visit strivve.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs, expectations or future performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Neither Fiserv nor Strivve undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Top of Wallet is a registered trademark of Strivve, Inc. CardSavr is a registered trademark of Strivve, Inc. Capture More Commerce, CardUpdatr, and CardLinks are trademarks of Strivve, Inc. Clover is a registered trademark of Fiserv, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referenced in this material are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Strivve