Strivve Secures Chartway Ventures as Lead Investor in Final, CUSO-Backed Capital Raise

Chartway Ventures leads Strivve's expected final raise, joining Velera and Reseda Group behind a CUSO-rooted model built for sustainable growth.

SEATTLE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fintech landscape dominated by venture capital and private equity, Strivve, Inc. is breaking the mold. Today, Strivve and its Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) subsidiary, Strivve CUSO LLC, announced Chartway Ventures as the lead investor in what is expected to be the company's final capital raise. This strategic investment adds to a roster that includes Velera (formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions) and Reseda Group. The investment will fund Strivve's continued expansion of card-on-file placement across more issuers and more online merchant and bill-pay destinations.

"Meeting members where they are means removing friction and making it easier to engage with their finances in everyday moments," said Rob Keatts, President of Chartway Ventures and EVP and Chief Growth Officer at Chartway Credit Union. "Strivve's technology does exactly that. Through Chartway Ventures, we're intentional about investing in innovative, scalable solutions that not only enhance the member experience, but also position our organization—and the broader credit union ecosystem—for long-term growth."

Strivve's capital model is as deliberate as its technology is proven: no traditional VC, no PE. Instead, it is backed by seasoned financial services executives, family offices, and founders. Co-founders David Pool and Chris Hopen, tech pioneers with deep roots in internet innovation, recognized early that the fast-money playbook of Silicon Valley didn't fit the long-game needs of digital payments infrastructure. Their strategy is paying off.

"Members shouldn't have to update their card merchant by merchant. Strivve makes it automatic," said Rob Keatts, EVP and Chief Growth Officer at Chartway Credit Union. "Through Chartway Ventures, we invest in solutions that improve the member experience and scale across the credit union ecosystem. Strivve does both."

Through its Top of Wallet® platform and CardLinks™, Strivve automates the placement of any payment card at any e-commerce or bill-payment site from any digital application or cardholder communication. With more than 200 live issuer customers and signed agreements covering payment card accounts approaching 100 million, Strivve draws on an industry-leading directory of hundreds of merchant and bill pay sites, expanded regularly and on request. In production, issuers achieve card placement success rates as high as 96%.

"We've built a business designed for sustainable growth, not just headlines," said David Pool, Strivve co-founder. "The strategic backing of Velera, Reseda Group, and now Chartway Ventures reinforces our belief that fintech can thrive outside of the VC treadmill."

Winning the Race to Capture More Commerce™

Consumer reliance on stored payment methods continues to rise, making it essential for financial institutions to secure the primary payment position for zero-friction checkouts. Visa reports that guest checkout, where a shopper manually enters card details, has fallen from 44% of its e-commerce transactions in 2019 to about 16% in fiscal 2025.

"As more and more spending moves to stored cards at online checkout, the card saved on file is the one that gets used," said Chris Hopen, Strivve co-founder and CEO. "This investment lets us put more issuers in that position and give their cardholders a simple, secure way to keep their card working across the merchants they use most."

About Strivve

Strivve is a FinTech innovator empowering financial institutions with solutions to enhance digital payments and cardholder engagement. With a mission to empower payment card issuers to Capture More Commerce™, Strivve is simplifying and accelerating card usage in online payments. Strivve partners with top issuers and payment networks to drive seamless, secure, and scalable card-on-file experiences. Learn more about Strivve at strivve.com or follow the company on the Strivve Blog, LinkedIn, and X.

About Chartway Ventures

Established in 2023, Chartway Ventures is a credit union service organization (CUSO) focused on investing in organizations that align with Chartway Credit Union's purpose of unlocking the potential of individuals and families so they can thrive. Investments are chosen for their innovative approach, scalability, compatibility with Chartway operations, and potential for strong economic returns for members

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., Reseda Group is a wholly-owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About Velera

Velera is the nation's premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.

SOURCE Strivve