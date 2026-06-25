Five Star Painting® Shares Top Exterior Upgrades to Help Homes Sell Faster this Summer

Simple Exterior Improvements Can Help Homeowners Attract Buyers and Stand out in Today's Competitive Homebuying Market

WACO, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the homebuying season heats up, sellers are looking for cost-effective ways to make their homes stand out in a competitive real estate market. Five Star Painting ®, a Neighborly ® company and North America's leading premier painting franchise, is encouraging homeowners preparing to list their properties to focus on exterior updates that can enhance curb appeal and increase perceived value.

"Exterior paint updates do more than refresh a home's appearance. They're one of the most effective ways to boost curb appeal and create a positive first impression for potential buyers," said David Sutter, President of Five Star Painting. "For sellers, these improvements can increase perceived value and help a home stand out in today's competitive market. Even simple updates to siding, trim, or the front door can influence how buyers view a property from the moment they arrive."

First impressions play a significant role in attracting buyers and generating offers. Five Star Painting offers a wide range of professional services designed to help homeowners refresh, protect and enhance their property's exteriors with minimal stress and maximum impact. Services include exterior house painting, brick and siding painting, pressure washing, fence painting and staining, concrete sealing and staining, and more.

Top Exterior Paint Updates to Help Homes Sell Faster

Refresh Siding for a Strong First Impression: Repainting faded or weathered siding can instantly modernize a home's appearance, helping it look well-maintained and move-in ready.

Repainting faded or weathered siding can instantly modernize a home's appearance, helping it look well-maintained and move-in ready. Focus on the Front Door: Whether opting for a bold accent of color or a timeless neutral shade, a freshly painted front door creates a focal point that can make a home more memorable both online and in person.

Whether opting for a bold accent of color or a timeless neutral shade, a freshly painted front door creates a focal point that can make a home more memorable both online and in person. Update Trim, Shutters and Architectural Details: Refreshing trim, window frames, and shutters adds contrast, highlights the home's character, and creates a polished appearance that appeals to potential buyers.

Refreshing trim, window frames, and shutters adds contrast, highlights the home's character, and creates a polished appearance that appeals to potential buyers. Don't Overlook Porches, Decks, and Entryways: Staining or repainting porches and decks helps create a welcoming entrance while improving curb appeal and longevity of outdoor spaces.

Staining or repainting porches and decks helps create a welcoming entrance while improving curb appeal and longevity of outdoor spaces. Refresh Secondary Exterior Features: Updating garage doors, fences, and other exterior elements helps create a cohesive, polished appearance and strengthens the home's overall presentation.

For homeowners looking to maximize curb appeal before listing their property, Five Star Painting provides professional interior and exterior painting services tailored to every stage of the home-selling process. To learn more about Five Star Painting's exterior and interior painting services, visit: https://www.fivestarpainting.com/

About Five Star Painting®:

Five Star Painting® is North America's premier professional residential and commercial interior and exterior painting franchise. Founded in 2004, Five Star Painting® operates from more than 250 locations worldwide. Acquired in 2015, Five Star Painting is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 28 global brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Five Star Painting®, visit FiveStarPainting.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Five Star Painting