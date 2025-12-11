Make Your Home Shine This Holiday Season with Five Star Painting

Top Painting Experts Reveal the Best Interior Projects for a Seasonal Transformation

WACO, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Painting®, a Neighborly® company and North America's leading residential and commercial painting franchise, is encouraging home and business owners to take advantage of the colder season by refreshing their interior spaces with high-quality paint projects. As temperatures drop and more time is spent indoors, making it an ideal time to revamp and reinvigorate indoor spaces.

A fresh coat of paint not only enhances a property's overall appearance, but also protects surfaces and helps maintain long-term value. Regular interior repainting plays a crucial role in creating inviting, well-kept spaces that leave lasting impressions. Five Star Painting's expert teams deliver professional indoor painting services tailored to meet the unique needs of both residential and commercial properties, ensuring a seamless and polished finish.

"Winter offers the perfect opportunity to transform your home or business interior with a fresh new style," said David Sutter, President of Five Star Painting, a Neighborly company. "With cooler temperatures keeping most of us inside more, owners can tackle key paint projects that'll refresh their space before the busier holiday season approaches."

Top 4 Interior Painting Projects to Refresh Your Home This Holiday Season

Room Painting: From living rooms to bedrooms and office spaces, painting a space a new color or as simple as adding an accent wall can dramatically improve mood and comfort during the colder months. Crown Molding and Trim Painting: Repainting a room's trim or crown molding enhances architectural details and adds a crisp, refined finish to any room. Garage Floor Coating and Painting: Winter brings snow, debris, and moisture into garages. Painting or coating the garage floor with an epoxy coating can increase traction and durability, helping to prevent slips and injuries. Cabinet Painting: Instead of the expense of a kitchen or bath remodel, refreshing outdated or worn cabinets with paint provide a modern, rejuvenated look at a fraction of the cost.

Continuing its mission to deliver top-tier interior transformations, Five Star Painting recently teamed up with nuDoors, a provider of custom-made cabinet doors, at select locations. Through this relationship, homeowners and businesses can elevate their spaces beyond paint, with updated cabinetry and trim options that create a polished, cohesive look.

