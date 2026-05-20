Flagship Honda Now Adds the 2026 Honda HR-V to Its Inventory in San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact SUV Shoppers in Puerto Rico Can Now Explore the Latest Honda HR-V at the Flagship Honda Dealership.

Drivers searching for a stylish, efficient and technology-focused compact SUV can now explore the 2026 Honda HR-V at Flagship Honda in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The dealership recently added the latest Honda HR-V models to its growing inventory, giving customers access to one of the brand's most versatile and urban-friendly SUVs.

2026 Honda HR-V on the road

The 2026 Honda HR-V offers refreshed styling, enhanced interior comfort and upgraded technology features that appeal to both first-time buyers and active urban drivers. Every trim includes a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, helping drivers stay connected on every trip. Honda also equips the latest HR-V with a wireless phone charger and intuitive cabin controls designed for daily convenience.

Under the hood, the 2026 HR-V features a responsive 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC® four-cylinder engine producing 158 hp and 138 lb.-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission helps deliver smooth acceleration and balanced fuel efficiency for city and highway driving. In addition, available real-time AWD™ with Intelligent Control System™ provides added confidence during changing weather and road conditions.

The brand also continues emphasizing driver confidence through its standard Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. Features include Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System and a multi-angle rearview camera. These technologies help support safer driving experiences for commuters and families alike.

Inside the cabin, the HR-V delivers impressive comfort and flexibility for daily life in Puerto Rico. Available leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient LED lighting and a one-touch power moonroof create a refined atmosphere. The brand's thoughtful interior layout provides flexible cargo utility while maintaining comfortable passenger space.

In addition, the dealership offers financing assistance, trade-in evaluations and personalized vehicle consultations for customers shopping for a new Honda SUV. Customers can explore available HR-V trims, technology features and interior configurations directly at the dealership showroom, Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Vi, San Juan, 00920.

Customers interested in learning more about the 2026 Honda HR-V inventory can visit the dealership's online inventory or contact 787-302-2722 to schedule a test drive.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Honda