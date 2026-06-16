Puerto Rico Drivers Can Now Explore the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport at Flagship Honda

Puerto Rico drivers now have access to the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport at Flagship Honda in San Juan, offering a rugged, capability-forward SUV engineered for both off-road adventure and everyday driving.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Honda is now offering Puerto Rico drivers the opportunity to explore the all-new 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, a redesigned mid-size SUV engineered for both rugged adventure and everyday performance. Available at the dealership's San Juan location, the fourth-generation Passport marks a significant advancement in capability, technology and design for the Passport lineup.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport off-roading

At the heart of the 2026 Passport TrailSport is a 3.5-liter DOHC V-6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Standard second-generation Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) all-wheel drive delivers torque-vectoring capability with 40% more torque capacity and 30% faster response than its predecessor. Seven selectable drive modes — Normal, Econ, Sport, Snow, Sand, Tow and Trail — allow drivers to adapt performance to a wide range of conditions. The maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

The TrailSport trim brings a distinctly rugged aesthetic, featuring a boxier silhouette, amber daytime running lights, orange front tow hooks, steel skid plates and TrailSport-exclusive General Grabber all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance and a 23-degree approach angle, the Passport is engineered to navigate challenging off-road terrain while retaining a refined on-road presence.

Inside, the cabin balances durability with comfort. Standard all-season floor mats, underfloor cargo storage and a driver-focused layout reflect a design intent built for adventure. The spacious two-row interior accommodates passengers and cargo with practical versatility for both daily commutes and extended trips.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen serves as the vehicle's infotainment hub, integrating wireless Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Wi-Fi hotspot capability and built-in Google and Amazon Alexa functionality. The Trail Info display in the digital instrument cluster helps drivers monitor terrain data during off-road navigation.

Every 2026 Passport TrailSport includes Honda Sensing, a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies encompassing Collision Mitigation Braking System with Advanced Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and a Driver Attention Monitor, among other features.

Flagship Honda has long served the Puerto Rico community as a trusted Honda retailer, offering knowledgeable staff, a full-service department and a commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the ownership experience. Prospective buyers can also get online pre-approval for financing at Flagship Honda in San Juan, making the path to ownership more accessible and convenient.

Drivers interested in experiencing the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport are encouraged to visit Flagship Honda at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Vi, San Juan, PR 00920 or call 787-301-0402 to schedule an appointment.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Honda