Flagship Pioneering Announces Formation of Terion, a Company Delivering the Digital Infrastructure to Power Modern Agriculture

New company combines CIBO Technologies and Indigo Ag's Source business to unify fragmented agricultural data, verification, and programs into a trusted, AI-enabled platform serving farmers, enterprises, and governments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products, today announced the formation of Terion™, a new agricultural technology company created through the combination of CIBO Technologies and Indigo Ag's Source business. Terion's mission is to become the leading independent, trusted digital infrastructure layer for agriculture, connecting on-farm activity to enterprise sustainability, compliance, financing, and market outcomes through science, data, and artificial intelligence. Sunand Menon, Executive Chairman and CEO of CIBO Technologies and Operating Partner at Flagship Pioneering, will become Terion's CEO.

Terion

Terion brings together two highly complementary businesses with proven capabilities across scientific modeling, MRV (measurement, reporting, and verification), grower engagement, enterprise program deployment, and AI-enabled agricultural analytics. The combined company is positioned to address one of agriculture's largest unmet technology opportunities: creating a neutral, digital, and scalable system of record for the agricultural economy.

"We are building Terion to become the digital backbone for modern agriculture," said Menon. "Agriculture remains one of the world's largest and least digitized industries, even as demand accelerates for traceability, sustainability reporting, resilient supply chains, and improved farm profitability. By combining CIBO's patented scientific and AI capabilities with Source's enterprise integrations and grower network, we are creating a category-defining company positioned to unlock enormous value across the agricultural ecosystem."

Today, global agriculture faces mounting pressure to simultaneously increase productivity, improve resilience, reduce emissions, and preserve natural resources, while pressures on ROI continue. At the same time, corporations and governments are deploying billions of dollars toward sustainability programs, biofuel incentives, and supply chain transformation initiatives — often without trusted infrastructure capable of translating agricultural and climate activity into measurable economic and environmental outcomes. Terion's platform is designed to solve this structural gap, and its independence allows it to serve as the shared foundation upon which others build programs, products, and markets.

"The application of computational science, modeling, and machine intelligence to agriculture at scale has enormous latent potential to create economic and environmental value," said Ignacio Martinez, General Partner at Flagship Pioneering and Executive Chairman of Terion. "The formation of Terion extends this vision by integrating complementary enterprise and grower engagement capabilities into a unified platform company built to lead the next era of digital agriculture."

Terion's AI-enabled platform measures, configures, deploys, and manages agricultural programs across multiple stakeholders and geographies. It is designed to support interoperability across public and private markets while maintaining the neutrality and scientific rigor increasingly required for modern agricultural verification systems.

"Farmers and enterprises increasingly need systems that are accurate, compatible, and trusted," Menon added. "The next generation of agriculture will not be powered by isolated tools. It will be powered by intelligent infrastructure that connects the entire value chain while ensuring that value ultimately flows back to the farm."

Terion is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations in the US Midwest and Brazil.

About Terion™

Terion is the leading digital infrastructure company for agriculture, connecting farmers, enterprises, and governments through a trusted intelligence layer that transforms how agricultural outcomes are measured, verified, optimized, and monetized. Terion enables verification, sustainability programs, enterprise compliance, and AI-powered decision-making at scale, helping stakeholders translate on-farm actions into measurable economic and environmental value. Part of the Flagship Pioneering ecosystem, Terion is building the digital backbone for the future of agriculture.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health. For more information, visit www.flagshippioneering.com.

Contact

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SOURCE Flagship Pioneering