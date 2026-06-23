Flagship Pioneering and Lean Business Services Company Announce Collaboration to Advance Healthcare Innovation and AI-Enabled Biomedical Research in Saudi Arabia

Collaboration combines Saudi Arabia's national health data capabilities with Flagship's life sciences and AI-enabled innovation expertise to accelerate precision medicine, scientific discovery, and biomedical ecosystem development in support of Vision 2030.

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the scientific innovation company behind Moderna, Generate Biomedicines, and more than 100 other life sciences ventures, and Lean Business Services Company, a Public Investment Fund company and the Kingdom's national leader in digital health transformation, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance healthcare innovation and AI-enabled biomedical research in Saudi Arabia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the BIO International Convention in San Diego, establishes a framework for collaboration that brings together Lean's trusted digital health platforms, national health transformation capabilities, and secure health innovation ecosystem with Flagship's expertise in life sciences, artificial intelligence, and venture creation. Together, the organizations aim to advance scientific research, accelerate healthcare innovation, and support the growth of a world-class life sciences ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to advance scientific research and healthcare innovation through the responsible application of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and digital health capabilities. Any future project-specific activities will be subject to applicable approvals, privacy safeguards, regulatory requirements, and agreed governance frameworks in accordance with relevant laws and regulations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are in a new era in which AI and health data are fundamentally reshaping how we understand disease, discover medicines, and improve patient outcomes," said Junaid Bajwa, M.D., Senior Partner, Flagship Pioneering. "Flagship has been at the forefront of applying AI across scientific research, platform innovation, and company creation, and we believe the combination of Lean's exceptional data infrastructure and Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision creates a uniquely powerful opportunity. Together, we can build an innovation ecosystem that accelerates discovery and delivers meaningful impact for patients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and globally."

"Data and artificial intelligence are transforming how we understand disease, accelerate discovery, and improve patient outcomes. Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation through its investments in digital health, AI, and healthcare innovation," said Eng. Mohanned Alrasheed, Chief Executive Officer of Lean Business Services. "As the Kingdom's national leader in health transformation, Lean is committed to enabling innovation that improves health outcomes and advances scientific progress. Together with Flagship Pioneering, we aim to strengthen Saudi Arabia's life sciences ecosystem and support the Kingdom's ambition to become a global leader in health innovation under Vision 2030."

Under the MoU, Lean and Flagship will jointly explore opportunities across scientific research, healthcare innovation, and artificial intelligence, while helping strengthen the capabilities and governance frameworks needed to support innovation at scale.

In its first twelve months, the collaboration will focus on evaluating priority initiatives, establishing foundational governance models, and identifying opportunities to strengthen the Kingdom's life sciences ecosystem.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation while maintaining the highest standards of privacy, security, governance, and regulatory compliance. It also supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen research and development capabilities, attract global expertise, accelerate the adoption of AI in healthcare, and foster a globally competitive life sciences sector.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

About Lean Business Services

Lean Business Services Company, a Public Investment Fund company, is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national leader in digital health transformation and a key enabler of health data and artificial intelligence innovation. Through its national health platforms, interoperability infrastructure, advanced analytics capabilities, and AI-powered solutions, Lean empowers healthcare stakeholders across the Kingdom to accelerate innovation, enhance healthcare delivery, and improve patient outcomes. By unlocking the value of health data through secure, trusted, and responsible technologies, Lean is helping shape the future of healthcare and advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambition to become a global leader in health and life sciences innovation.

https://lean.sa

Media Contacts

Flagship Pioneering: [email protected]

Lean Business Services: [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Pioneering