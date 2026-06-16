Fla.'s Housing Market: Closed and New Pending Sales Up in May

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing positive trends from previous months, Florida's housing market had more closed sales, more new pending sales and higher pending inventory in May 2026 compared to the previous year, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data.

"May's housing data reflects a market that remains active, resilient and increasingly balanced," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Strong pending sales and continued buyer and seller engagement across many local markets are encouraging signs for Florida's housing market. As inventory levels improve and consumers have more options to consider, opportunities are emerging for those who are prepared and well-informed."

"While mortgage rates remain an important factor in the market, Florida Realtors continue to help buyers and sellers navigate changing conditions with confidence. Working with a knowledgeable local Realtor® can make all the difference in understanding market trends, evaluating options and making sound real estate decisions."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 24,915, up 0.6% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 8,897, up 6.6% over May 2025. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

May marks the ninth month in a row that closed sales rose year-over-year in both property categories, according to Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor. New pending sales also increased in May compared to a year ago – a sign the positive streak of closed sales could continue next month. However, he noted that the percentage increase for new pending sales of existing single-family homes was 4.8%, "which isn't quite enough to ensure that the closed sales streak will continue into June, but it very well may." New pending sales are a leading indicator of what closed sales will be a month or two later.

"With a 6.6% increase year-over-year, condo and townhouse closed sales were up by a more comfortable margin than that of single-family homes– and new pending sales in this category were up by 9% (compared to May 2025), which means the nine-month streak in higher year-over-year closed sales in this category is almost assuredly safe going into next month," O'Connor said.

"The direction that sales will trend continues to be heavily contingent on where mortgage rates go from here, and how soon," he explained. "Inflation has continued to creep upward, spurred by high energy prices, and that is keeping rates a fair amount above where we started the year. Lower rates in the coming months would go a long way toward ensuring continued growth in sales figures."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in May was $425,000, up 2.4% from the previous year, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $306,990, down 1% compared to the same month last year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Inventory (active listings) for both property categories fell in May compared to a year earlier. Single-family existing homes were at a 4.7-months' supply while condo-townhouse properties were at an 8.6-months' supply.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the May 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors