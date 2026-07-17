Fla.'s Housing Market: Closed and Pending Sales, Median Prices Up in June, 2Q

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market reported more closed sales, more new pending sales and higher median prices for both existing single-family homes and existing condo-townhomes in June and second quarter (2Q) 2026 than a year ago, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data. Pending inventory levels also rose year-over-year for both June and 2Q.

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 26,036, up 9.3% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 8,900, up 14% over June 2025, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor® boards/associations. For 2Q 2026, statewide existing single-family home sales totaled 75,080, up 4.1% from 2Q 2025, while statewide existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 27,101, up 9% year-over-year. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

"Florida's housing market showed encouraging activity in June and the second quarter, with closed sales rising in both the single-family and condo-townhouse markets," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio Jr., broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Mortgage rates are higher than the record lows seen during the pandemic, but they remain within the historical average range buyers have been successfully navigating for the past 20-plus years – and many are moving forward when they find the right opportunity.

"Conditions still vary by community, price point and property type. Sellers need to price and prepare their homes carefully, while buyers should understand the choices and negotiating opportunities available to them. A knowledgeable local Realtor can help both sides make confident, informed decisions."

Jennifer Warner, Florida Realtors' director of economic development and commercial research, noted that year-over-year growth is measured against data from 12 months ago "and June 2025 was a particularly weak month for sales. When last year's starting point is unusually low (as reported in June 2024), even a modest improvement this year produced a relatively large percentage increase."

However, additional factors impacted those sales numbers, which should be considered to add context to the data, she explained.

"You may recall around this time last year, interest rates were hovering closer to 7%, resulting in a weaker spring buying season overall," Warner said. "Then rates began to fall during the summer and continued to come in at just around 6% for the remainder of the year. Buyers responded, giving closed sales a stronger back half of the year.

"So far in 2026, closed continue to exceed what we saw during the same time in 2025, with trends this year are more closely resembling total sales numbers from 2023 – in fact, June 2023 numbers are nearly identical to this year. Even as interest rates are sustaining around six and a half percent, we are seeing buyers showing up."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $432,000, up 4.9% compared to June 2025, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $305,000, up 1.7% from a year ago.

For 2Q 2026, Florida's single-family median sales price was $425,000, up 2.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago; the condo-townhouse median for 2Q was $310,000, the same as a year earlier. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

When it comes to the statewide housing market, pricing is reflecting the influence of supply-and-demand dynamics, Warner said, adding "this continues price levels that are the 'new normal' established in 2022. While there are moderate changes month to month and year over year, prices continue to hover around a peak that was kicked off during the pandemic era."

On the supply side of the market, single-family existing homes were at a 4.5-months' supply in June and 2Q 2026, while condo-townhouse properties were at an 8.1-months' supply for both timeframes.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the June 2026 and 2Q 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors