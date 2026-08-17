Flatbike Introduces a Quick Way to Bring Bikes Inside Conveniently

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Outdoor Retailer show this week in Minneapolis, Flatbike will demonstrate a product that flattens existing bicycles into 1/2 to 1/3 the space in seconds, with no tools. This innovation allows riders with limited storage space to bring bikes inside at night for more security and lower maintenance. It also makes bikes easier to transport, both inside and outside a vehicle.

Easier storage and transportation, in seconds, with no tools. See how. Speed Speed Five bikes in a four-foot space, seconds per bike, with no tools. A Flatten-Your-Bike Kit consists of two ISO-4210 destruction-tested components: A THINstem folding stem and award-winning Pop-Off Pedals. Together, they fold a bike quickly to fit flat against any wall.

The product is the Flatten-Your-Bike Kit, combining two components: the THINstem folding stem from Revelo Bikes in Canada, and Pop-Off Pedals from Flatbike in the USA. Both products are ISO-4210 destruction-tested and rider-proven, with the THINstem already on version four in the market and Pop-Off Pedals winning a design award at the Taipei Cycle Show. THINstem version five, shown for the first time at this event, adds another usability tweak while bringing THINstem under the Flatbike brand.

Why fold a bike flat?

Better security . According to Bike Index, the non-profit bike registry, roughly 59% of bike thefts occur on the victim's residential property, including apartment storage cages, yards and porches. These bikes are home but outside the residence, because they do not yet fit inside conveniently.

. According to Bike Index, the non-profit bike registry, roughly 59% of bike thefts occur on the victim's residential property, including apartment storage cages, yards and porches. These bikes are home but outside the residence, because they do not yet fit inside conveniently. More riding . A bike stored flat and conveniently, on the way out the door, is easy to hop on, even for short rides. A quickly flattened bike also makes it possible for new, urban audiences to enjoy the freedom of a bike, even if usage requires taking a bike up steps or in an elevator.

. A bike stored flat and conveniently, on the way out the door, is easy to hop on, even for short rides. A quickly flattened bike also makes it possible for new, urban audiences to enjoy the freedom of a bike, even if usage requires taking a bike up steps or in an elevator. Less maintenance . Bikes stored indoors instead of on porches are less affected by condensation and rust. Even after riding in the rain, indoor bikes dry faster and last longer.

. Bikes stored indoors instead of on porches are less affected by condensation and rust. Even after riding in the rain, indoor bikes dry faster and last longer. Easier transportation. An increasing percentage of bikes are e-bikes. Lifting or rolling a heavy e-bike onto a car rack is enough of a challenge without monitoring for entangled handlebars and scratching pedals. This kit eliminates both distractions.

For Flatbike president Bob Forgrave, simplifying bike storage and transportation could not be more relevant and urgent than it is right now. "This is a time when gas prices are high, and incomes are uncertain," he says. "People are looking to bike commuting to relieve the budget pressure. But if it's a new bike, especially an e-bike, where will it fit? How can I protect it from theft? And if it's an existing bike, how can I get more use out of it? This kit answers all of those. And now we're making it something that retailers can offer too."

ABOUT FLATBIKE:

Flatbike is a Pacific Northwest-based company focused on bike storage and portability. Although small, the company has sold to customers on five continents, from Abu Dhabi to the Marshall Islands, and has recently pivoted post-tariffs from building full-size folding bikes to focusing exclusively on rugged, space-saving components. It currently holds a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Bob Forgrave

Title: President

Organization: Flatbike, Inc.

Phone: 425-985-6219

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.flatbike.com

SOURCE Flatbike, Inc.