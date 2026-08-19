Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2026 Presentation

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Flex LNG

Aug 19, 2026, 01:32 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s second quarter 2026 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CEST (09:00 a.m. EST).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

Link to register and watch webcast

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com  

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/flex-lng/r/flex-lng---second-quarter-2026-presentation,c4384941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22886/4384941/4224296.pdf 

Flex LNG - Q2 2026 Presentation

SOURCE Flex LNG

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