FLEX Payment Solutions secures sixth consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition

Family-owned payments provider recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies for the sixth year in a row.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX Payment Solutions, a payment technology company specializing in complex and highly regulated industries, has earned its sixth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This consistent recognition, placing FLEX at No. 3,644 nationally and No. 40 among Missouri-based companies in 2026, highlights the company's sustained growth, ongoing innovation, and commitment to addressing complex payment challenges for businesses.

FLEX awarded Inc 5000 recognition 6 years in a row.

Businesses interested in learning more about FLEX's expanding suite of payment solutions can visit https://flexpaymentsolutions.com/.

In 2025, FLEX processed more than $2.6 billion in payment volume, while continuing to expand its portfolio of solutions for businesses in consumer finance, cannabis, CBD and hemp, tribal-owned enterprises, and other specialized industries. This growth underscores FLEX's role as a trusted, long-term partner in the payments industry, providing independent validation of its commitment to innovation and service.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years is an achievement we are incredibly proud of," said Rob Zeitler, President of FLEX Payment Solutions. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and our continued focus on developing solutions that make payments simpler, faster, and more reliable."

FLEX combines advanced payment technology with knowledgeable, U.S.-based support to help businesses confidently accept payments and adapt to an evolving payments landscape. Its comprehensive solutions include credit and debit card processing, ACH, Pay by Bank, instant funding, IVR payments, and integrated payment technologies.

As the company continues its trajectory, FLEX is further expanding its product line to provide customers with more ways to securely accept, send, and manage payments.

"Our growth allows us to continue investing in technology, partnerships, and new solutions that address the real challenges our customers face," added Zeitler. "We look forward to helping even more businesses find the right payment solutions for their needs."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FLEX Payment Solutions