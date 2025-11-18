FLEX Payment Solutions Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner

"As a family-owned company, our organization began as an idea. Our growing Consumer Lending start-up was faced with a payment processing dilemma. Finding no suitable option elsewhere, we built the solution ourselves," said Rob Zeitler, President and Co-Founder of FLEX. "We are extremely proud that this honor follows our recognition on the Inc. 5000 List for the fifth year in a row, an achievement less than 1% of companies can claim. We are proud that this Power Partner recognition is rooted in the endorsements of our valued partners. We send a heartfelt thank-you to our customers who provided recommendations, feedback, and real-world stories of how we made partnering easier and more effective."

FLEX as Inc. Power Partner

ABOUT FLEX PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

To learn more about FLEX Payment Solutions' valued partnerships, please visit flexpaymentsolutions.com/case-studies/

Flex Payment Solutions delivers best-in-class, leading-edge payment technology solutions to merchants with unique electronic payment acceptance needs. With more than 10 years of proven experience in the financial services space, FLEX understands the challenges of adapting to regulatory changes and industry innovations. The company offers a vast network of specialized banking partners and powerful in-house technology that fuel a sophisticated program designed to help merchant partners move their businesses forward.

FLEX's proprietary solutions are ideal for highly regulated eCommerce and retail businesses, including Consumer Lending, Tribal-Owned, and Hemp/CBD/Cannabis. Its state-of-the-art payments alternatives include: InstaPay, eCheck 21, ACH, Debit and Credit Card Processing, F.A.C.E. Secure Payment Technology, and IVR + Text-to-Pay/Pay-By-Voice Processing.

Contact: Mike Biegalski, EVP, [email protected]

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE FLEX Payment Solutions