Flexible packaging market size to grow by USD 54.42 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rising focus on improving shelf life of products - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible packaging market size is estimated to increase by USD 54.42 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products. Increasing the shelf life of products allows manufacturers to keep them for sale for a longer time, thereby reducing wastage. It also aids in the transportation of perishable products without causing damage. For instance, bananas stored in flexible packaging ripe slowly and can have a prolonged shelf life. Such benefits have increased the adoption of flexible packaging solutions among end-users. In addition, the market is witnessing the introduction of resealable flexible packaging which allows the consumer to reseal or reclose the packaging after use. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Global Flexible Packaging Market – Vendor Analysis

The global flexible packaging market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of product customization, product differentiation, and price differentiation. Small or regional players are consolidating their business operations with established players to bring profitability by adopting the state-of-the-art technology and business strategies of the established players. Established vendors are focusing on diversifying their product portfolios to improve their market presence. In addition, the high growth potential of the market is attracting new players, which is expected to intensify the competition during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

CCL Industries Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging such as grade pouches, wraps, and lids.

- The company offers flexible packaging such as grade pouches, wraps, and lids. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH - The company offers flexible packaging such as Bevlid, Ecopaperlidding, and Ecolamplus.

- The company offers flexible packaging such as Bevlid, Ecopaperlidding, and Ecolamplus. DS Smith Plc - The company offers flexible packaging such as Rapak bag in box bags.

- The company offers flexible packaging such as Rapak bag in box bags. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers flexible packaging under the brand Cyrel.

- The company offers flexible packaging under the brand Cyrel. Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Coveris Management GmbH

Glenroy Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

Reynolds Packaging

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Flexible Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), type (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the pouches segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of pouch packaging for dry foods, candies, confectioneries, agriculture products, and liquids. In addition, product innovation and new product launches by vendors are other major factors driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flexible packaging market.

APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rapid expansion of end-user industries, such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care. Also, factors such as the presence of a large customer base for household appliances and consumer electronics and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers in China and India are fueling the growth of the flexible packaging market in APAC.

Global Flexible Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Continuous development of new products is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focused on continuous product development to come up with innovative offerings to stay competitive. For instance, in January 2020, Coveris launched the sustainable and high-performance version of its cast polypropylene film, Coveris Print Layer (PP CPL). The product is designed for the flexible packaging of a wide range of food, pet food, and non-food products. The launch of such innovative products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high cost involved in manufacturing flexible packaging is expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period. The prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of flexible packaging such as PE, PP, and others have been on the rise. This is leading to a reduction in the profit margins of vendors as it results in increased manufacturing costs. The prices of printing inks and coatings used in flexible packaging have also increased due to the rise in the price of oil, solvents, and key monomers for polyurethane (PU) resins. The increase in the prices of raw materials has compelled vendors to experiment with cheaper substitutes to gain a competitive advantage in the market. All these factors will negatively affect the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this flexible packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flexible packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flexible packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flexible packaging market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible packaging market vendors

Flexible Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Reynolds Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

