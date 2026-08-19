Flexible Plan Investments Names Carl Resnick President

Founder Jerry Wagner will remain CEO, focusing on the firm's long-term strategic direction, research, and product development.

Resnick will continue to lead FPI's national sales team and oversee the balance of the business, including marketing, operations, and information technology.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments Ltd. (FPI), a leader in risk-managed investment solutions, announced that Carl Resnick will become the firm's president effective Sept. 1, 2026. Founder Jerry Wagner, who has led FPI since establishing it in 1981, will remain chief executive officer.

The updated leadership structure is intended to strengthen execution, clarify operating responsibilities, and support the firm's long-term continuity and growth, while preserving FPI's investment philosophy, strategic direction, and commitment to advisers and clients.

As CEO, Wagner will retain oversight of the firm's legal, finance, research, and product-development functions. He will also maintain final authority over major strategic, regulatory, and capital-allocation matters. Resnick will continue to lead FPI's national sales team while also overseeing the balance of the business, including marketing, operations, and information technology.

"FPI has grown and evolved significantly since its founding, but our commitment to dynamic risk management, financial advisers, and their clients remains unchanged," Wagner said. "This structure allows me to focus more fully on the strategic, investment, and product-development work that will shape the firm's future, while giving Carl clear responsibility for leading our operations. His industry experience, understanding of adviser needs, and long-standing familiarity with FPI make him well suited to guide the firm through its next stage of growth."

Resnick joined FPI in October 2024 to lead national sales. Before joining the company, he had worked with FPI through industry relationships and business partnerships since 1998.

Resnick brings more than 30 years of financial-services experience in business development, strategic planning, key account management, investment products, and sales leadership. He began his career at Fidelity Investments. Before joining FPI, he held several senior positions at Guggenheim Investments, including leading its Defined Contribution Investment Only business and the distribution of Rydex Funds. He also led ETF and institutional sales and held national sales leadership roles involving variable trusts, variable annuities, and 401(k) partnerships. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from Austin College and an MBA from the University of Dallas.

"FPI has a legacy worth protecting and a strong foundation for future growth," Resnick said. "My focus will be on helping the organization prioritize initiatives that advance the business, strengthen execution across the firm, and pursue opportunities in the marketplace. By building on our tradition of disciplined processes, exceptional service, and accountability, we will continue to serve advisers and clients at the highest level while innovating to meet their evolving needs."

About Flexible Plan Investments Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments Ltd. (FPI) oversees more than $2 billion in total client assets (as of 7/31/26). This includes $1.3 billion in regulatory assets under management within its separately managed mutual fund, ETF, and variable annuity account business, and an additional $700 million in serviced assets. The firm works with clients through more than 500 broker-dealers and registered investment advisers nationwide. FPI is dedicated to preserving and growing wealth through dynamic risk management. It is the exclusive subadviser to the 13 mutual funds in the Quantified Funds family. FPI has also been a leading provider of self-directed brokerage account management solutions since the mid-1990s. As a turnkey asset management program, FPI's Strategic Solutions lets advisers access and combine multiple risk-managed separately managed account strategies within a single account. FPI's actively managed strategies within equity, debt, and alternative asset classes are available on a variety of brokerage and custodial platforms. FPI's OnTarget Investing tool helps clients regularly measure progress against realistic, custom benchmarks. For more information, visit flexibleplan.com.

Contact:

Melissa Karas

Chief Marketing Officer

***@flexibleplan.com

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SOURCE Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.