Flexpoint Ford Closes Over $460 Million Continuation Vehicle for SageSure

Transaction Reaffirms Flexpoint's Long-Term Conviction in One of the Largest Property Insurance MGUs Focused on Catastrophe-Exposed Markets

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a specialist private equity investment firm focused on financial services and adjacent verticals, today announced the close of a single-asset continuation vehicle for SageSure LLC ("SageSure"), one of the largest managing general underwriters ("MGU") specializing in catastrophe-exposed markets, with total commitments of over $460 million, including commitments from the General Partner and rollover investors.

The transaction enables Flexpoint to extend its ownership of a high‑performing portfolio company, which we believe has significant remaining value creation potential, while providing existing investors with flexibility to realize liquidity or continue their investment alongside the firm. The continuation vehicle was led by Lexington Partners, with participation from Barings and Round2 Investment Partners.

Founded in 2009, SageSure has grown into one of the largest property MGUs in the United States, with $3.2 billion in written premium and protecting more than 970,000 policyholders across 16 states. Since Flexpoint's original investment in May 2023, SageSure has continued to expand its carrier and distribution relationships, broadened its product capabilities, and completed strategic acquisitions of GeoVera, a leading residential earthquake MGU, and Olympus, a premier mass-affluent residential property MGU in Florida.

"SageSure's ability to deliver innovative property insurance solutions in coastal markets while maintaining underwriting discipline has resulted in a company that is admired by a diverse group of stakeholders, including policyholders, insurance agents, carrier partners, and reinsurance markets," said Dominic Hood, Managing Director at Flexpoint.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the SageSure management team and believe the company is well-positioned to bring its differentiated underwriting capabilities to more markets and policyholders over the coming years. This transaction has allowed Flexpoint to provide the option of liquidity to our existing investors in a high-performing company while welcoming a new group of partners who share our conviction in SageSure's future prospects," added Chris Ackerman, CEO at Flexpoint.

"Our continued partnership with Flexpoint provides a stable foundation for SageSure's next phase of expansion, and we're grateful for the momentum we've built together over the past three years," said Terrence McLean, President and CEO of SageSure. "As we continue to scale, we look forward to welcoming new capital partners who share our commitment to bringing innovation and stability to the markets that need it most."

"We are pleased to lead the investor group in this continuation vehicle and to partner with Flexpoint and SageSure," said Jeff Bloom, Partner at Lexington. "SageSure's track record of both organic growth and disciplined M&A combined with Flexpoint's deep expertise in the insurance industry have resulted in a compelling long-term investment opportunity, and we look forward to supporting the platform's continued growth."

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Flexpoint on the transaction. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Lexington.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint is a specialist private equity firm focused on financial services and adjacent verticals. Founded in 2005, the firm manages approximately $9.0 billion in assets and operates as a single, integrated platform investing through two complementary strategies: Private Equity and Asset Opportunities. Over two decades, Flexpoint has completed more than 100 investments, leveraging deep sector expertise and structural flexibility to drive long-term value across a wide range of investment structures and market cycles. Flexpoint is headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York and Miami. For additional information, visit flexpointford.com.

About SageSure

SageSure is one of the largest MGUs in the US specializing in catastrophe-exposed markets. Dedicated to serving producers and carrier partners, SageSure provides highly differentiated residential and commercial solutions, innovative service and claims management, and market-leading buying experiences. A leader in catastrophe risk underwriting and exposure management, SageSure operates in 16 states, protects more than 970,000 policyholders, and manages $3.2 billion of written premium. For more information, visit sagesure.com.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is one of the world's largest and most successful managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, with over $84 billion of total capitalization. The firm helped pioneer the development of the institutional secondary market over 36 years ago and created one of the first independent, discretionary co-investment programs 28 years ago. Lexington provides strategic, customized liquidity solutions to global investors and private equity sponsors alike, supported by its dedicated and well-capitalized secondary, continuation vehicle, and co-investment platforms. Lexington's experienced professionals are strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative asset investing across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Lexington is the global secondary private equity and co-investments specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. Additional information can be found at lexingtonpartners.com.

Media Contacts

For Flexpoint Ford:

Jon Keehner / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

For SageSure:

Walker Sands

[email protected]

For Lexington Partners:

Todd Fogarty

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexpoint Ford