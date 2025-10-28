Flexpoint Ford Names Chris Ackerman as Chief Executive Officer with Founder Don Edwards to Assume Role of Executive Chairman

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a specialist private investment manager focused on financial services, today announced that Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Founder Don Edwards will remain at the firm full-time as Executive Chairman, after serving 20 years as CEO. The promotion of Ackerman is part of a long-term transition plan designed to ensure continuity of leadership for the firm's investors and employees.

Said Edwards, "Chris has been with me at Flexpoint since shortly after our founding, and he has demonstrated both exceptional leadership skills and investment acumen throughout his long tenure at the firm. Since his appointment as Managing Partner four years ago, he and I have worked together deliberately to prepare for this transition. I could not be more excited for Chris to lead our outstanding team of investment professionals for many years to come."

As Executive Chairman and the senior member of the Investment Committee, Edwards will focus on firm and fund strategy, portfolio composition and investment decision making.

"Flexpoint's success is driven by an exceptional team and a disciplined strategy focused on our distinctive strength at the intersection of financial services private equity and niche, financial assets. It has been a privilege to work so closely with Don for so long, and I look forward to leading Flexpoint into the future, building on the success we established over the past 20 years," said Ackerman.

Under the leadership of both Edwards and Ackerman, Flexpoint has sharpened its focus by integrating the operations of its Private Equity and Asset Opportunity teams to fully leverage its distinctive expertise across both private equity and niche, financial assets. In addition, as Managing Partner for the last four years, Ackerman has led the expansion of the firm's leadership team and infrastructure in areas including accounting, compliance and investor relations.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a specialist private equity firm focused on financial services and adjacent verticals. With $7.6 billion in assets under management, Flexpoint Ford invests through two distinct but complementary strategies: Private Equity and Asset Opportunities. Since its founding in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed more than 90 investments, building a 20+ year track record of partnering with management teams to deliver flexible financing solutions and deep sector expertise. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, New York and Miami. For additional information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

