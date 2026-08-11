Flipz® and Dunkin'® Team Up for a Sweet, Salty Take on Pumpkin Spice This Fall

New Flipz Pumpkin Spice Donut-Flavored Covered Pretzels bring the taste of Dunkin's Pumpkin Cake Donut to snack aisles nationwide

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipz®, the number one chocolate-covered pretzel brand, is embracing pumpkin spice season by teaming up with Dunkin', America's leading coffee and donut brand, to introduce new Flipz Pumpkin Spice Donut-Flavored Covered Pretzels. Available at retailers nationwide through October, the limited-time snack combines Flipz' signature sweet-and-salty crunch with the pumpkin and warm spice flavors of Dunkin's beloved Pumpkin Cake Donut.

Flipz Pumpkin Spice Donut-Flavored Covered Pretzels

As two brands known for elevating everyday treats, Flipz and Dunkin' are bringing a fresh take to one of fall's most anticipated flavors. Each pretzel is coated with notes of pumpkin, warming spices and cake donut flavor, delivering the sweet, salty and crunchy combination Flipz fans love with a taste of fall in every bite.

The collaboration furthers Flipz' mission to 'Flipz the script' on everyday snacking, turning familiar indulgence into a playful, craveable snacking experience. Whether you're hosting friends and family, enjoying a night in or looking for an afternoon pick-me-up alongside your favorite Dunkin' beverage, Flipz Pumpkin Spice Donut-Flavored Covered Pretzels offer a delicious way to celebrate the season.

"Pumpkin spice has evolved from a seasonal trend to a cultural phenomenon," said Shivani Arora, Marketing Director, pladis Americas. "By partnering with Dunkin', we're bringing together two fan-favorite brands to give consumers a new way to enjoy one of fall's most celebratory flavors. This limited-time flavor delivers the perfect balance of sweet, salty and seasonal indulgence."

"Dunkin' fans look forward to pumpkin season every year, and we're excited to bring the taste of our Pumpkin Cake Donut to the snack aisle through this collaboration with Flipz," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development, Inspire Brands. "Together, we've created a sweet-and-salty snack that offers another delicious way to enjoy one of fall's most iconic flavors."

Flipz Pumpkin Spice Donut-Flavored Covered Pretzels are available now through October at select retailers nationwide, including CVS, Wakefern, Kroger, Five Below, Albertsons, Dollar General and Stop & Shop.

To learn more about Flipz and how to make the sweet, salty, and crunchy snack part of your fall season celebrations, visit Flipz.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest-growing snacking companies, and its portfolio includes much-loved brands, including McVitie's, GODIVA, and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands such as Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, and Verkade, as well as many more products across sweet and savory biscuits, wafers, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility, and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

About Flipz

As the number one chocolate covered pretzel brand, Flipz has invited snackers to 'Flipz the Script' since the '90s. With a delicious range of coatings—including Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Fudge, Blueberry Donut, and more—Flipz is the go-to choice when you need the perfect mix of sweet, salty, and crunchy for any snackable moment.

Flipz is available at retailers nationwide. To learn more, head to www.flipz.com or check us out on social media!

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

SOURCE Flipz