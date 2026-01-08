It's Not a Toss -- It's a Flip: Flipz® Partners With Kyle & Kristin Juszczyk to Challenge One of Football's Longest-Standing Misnomers

The leading chocolate-covered pretzel brand launches a national petition to rename the 'coin toss' to the 'coin flip' ahead of the sport's biggest game day with new Flipz Up Your Game Day Campaign

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipz®, the leading chocolate-covered pretzel brand, is partnering with professional football player and fashion designer, Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk, to launch year two of the Flipz Up Your Game Day campaign. The reprise of the campaign is not only dedicated to elevating the game day snacking experience, but enlisting the Juszczyks to rally fans nationwide to set the record straight on one of football's most overlooked misnomers: the coin toss.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk

"Game day isn't just about the game, it's about the rituals around it, especially how and when fans snack," said Ahad Afridi, CMO Americas, pladis. "Flipz fits every moment, blending sweet, salty, and crunchy into a go-to snack that shows up from kickoff to the last play in an effort to add to consumers' game day rituals. And just like game day rituals, some traditions deserve respect. Take the coin toss — which literally kicks off every game — it's time we call it what it is: the coin flip. Partnering with Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk, who know football culture inside and out and are authentic fans of the brand, is the perfect way to spark that conversation."

Flipz is obsessed with two things in a way only Flipz can be: game day snacking and anything that flips. From the initial coin flip, the best way to start any game is with a proper Flip(z). For this year's Flipz Up Your Game Day campaign, the brand is taking that obsession to the next level by spotlighting one of football's most iconic traditions (and language fumbles): the coin toss. The rulebook is clear — the coin must turn over in the air to count. In other words, it must flip. In partnership with Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk, two people flipping the script in their own right, Flipz is leaning into its mission as the Unofficial Sponsor of the Coin Flip, launching a petition to officially change the term "coin toss" to "coin flip."

At the center of the campaign is a national petition encouraging fans, leagues, and broadcasters to adopt "The Coin Flip" as the universal term. Fans are invited to sign, share, and join a sweet-salty, ever-so-crunchy debate that starts long before kickoff.

"Flipz is a staple in our household and we love what the brand stands for — fun, energy, and flipping traditions in all the right ways," said Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk. "So when they brought this idea to us, it naturally sparked a debate in our household. Game day is full of rituals big and small, and we're excited to partner with Flipz to rally fans around making the Coin Flip official."

Throughout the game-watching season, Flipz and the Juszczyks are bringing the movement to life — fueling the Flip vs. Toss debate and celebrating the joy of Flipzing up your game day. The campaign launches today, January 8, across digital, social, TVC, and retail. Fans can also stay tuned on Flipz social channels for upcoming giveaways, including a professionally minted Flipz-branded coin and a one-of-a-kind football designed by Kristin Juszczyk and signed by both Kristin and Kyle.

Fans can join the movement and sign the petition at: www.flipzthescript.com

Or follow along on Flipz Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flipz/?hl=en

About pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest-growing snacking companies, and its portfolio includes much-loved brands, including McVitie's, GODIVA, and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands such as Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, and Verkade, as well as many more products across sweet and savory biscuits, wafers, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility, and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

About Flipz

One of America's favorite chocolate-covered pretzels, Flipz has been 'flipping the script' on snacking since the '90s. With a delicious range of coatings—including Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Fudge, Blueberry Donut, and more—Flipz is the go-to choice when you need the perfect mix of sweet, salty, and crunchy for any snackable moment.

Flipz is available in retailers nationwide. To learn more, head to www.flipz.com or check us out on social media!

SOURCE Flipz