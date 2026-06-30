FLODESK LAUNCHES STUDIO: A NEW APPROACH TO CREATIVE AI

Studio is built on a library of email designs created by professional designers. Users describe what they want, and the app generates an email that matches their brand identity. From there, users can refine the design with as much or as little AI as they want, from prompt-based edits in chat to drag-and-drop adjustments to manual control down to the pixel. Finished designs can be sent through Flodesk or exported as HTML to platforms, including Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Beehiiv, and Kit. The average Flodesk email takes two hours to create; in Studio, it takes under five minutes.

"AI is making a lot of things look the same right now, and that's a real problem for small businesses, whose brand is often the thing that sets them apart," said Rebecca Shostak, co-founder and CEO of Flodesk. "We built Studio to do the opposite: to help small businesses look more like themselves, not less. The brands that stand out in today's world will be the ones that still feel personal."

Studio represents a deliberate inversion of how generative AI usually works. Most tools begin with a blank prompt and produce something fast but interchangeable, accelerating the very sameness that makes small brands blend into the feed. Studio begins with craft. Its foundation is built by real designers, and it points AI at what AI is actually good at: assembling a framework, translating a set of brand guidelines, generating options, and drafting preliminary content, while every creative decision stays with the person who owns the business. That premise – human-led and AI-accelerated – is what Flodesk believes the next era of creative software should look like.

"What I love about Studio is that it feels like collaborating with a designer who actually gets my brand," said Valerie Chapman, founder of Ruth AI. "I describe what I want, it brings something to life, and then we go back and forth until it's exactly right. It's the most creative I've felt using a tool in years. Now THIS is how you use AI."

Email generation is the starting point for Studio, with forms, web pages, and more to follow. Studio will evolve alongside its customers. Real-time feedback and usage data will guide what gets refined, what gets added, and where the product goes next.

Key features at launch:

A designer-built foundation, not a blank slate. Every email Studio generates is rooted in original work by professional designers, so the first draft arrives with the compositional logic, typographic discipline, and restraint that distinguish considered design from generated output.

Every email Studio generates is rooted in original work by professional designers, so the first draft arrives with the compositional logic, typographic discipline, and restraint that distinguish considered design from generated output. Generation that reads as the brand, not a template. Studio interprets a brand's identity, its color, type, and visual language, and renders it faithfully, producing emails that look authored rather than assembled.

Studio interprets a brand's identity, its color, type, and visual language, and renders it faithfully, producing emails that look authored rather than assembled. Control across the full spectrum. Studio spans conversational, prompt-based editing, drag-and-drop composition, and manual control to the pixel, letting the person behind the brand decide how much of the work is theirs and how much is automated.

Studio spans conversational, prompt-based editing, drag-and-drop composition, and manual control to the pixel, letting the person behind the brand decide how much of the work is theirs and how much is automated. Built to export. Finished designs can be sent natively through Flodesk or exported as clean, portable HTML to any major provider.

Finished designs can be sent natively through Flodesk or exported as clean, portable HTML to any major provider. Free throughout beta, no paid account required. Studio is open to anyone during the beta period, and no Flodesk account is required.

To access Studio, visit studio.flodesk.com/

About Flodesk

Flodesk is a design-forward email marketing platform that helps small businesses and independent creators create visually compelling emails, run effective campaigns, and build loyal audiences. Built for simplicity, Flodesk empowers anyone — no design or technical background required — to market their business beautifully. For more information, visit www.flodesk.com.

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SOURCE Flodesk