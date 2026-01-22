FLODESK ANNOUNCES RECORD GROWTH AS IT SHAPES THE FUTURE OF HOW SMALL BUSINESSES CONNECT WITH THEIR AUDIENCES

In a world where inboxes are crowded and brands fight to stand out, Flodesk is proving that beautiful, on-brand communication drives results. The platform gives entrepreneurs a simple way to create polished, high-performing emails without needing a designer, developer, or marketing team. As personal brand and unique aesthetic become critical differentiators, Flodesk is helping its members turn creativity into revenue.

Bootstrapped since launching in 2019, Flodesk has become one of the fastest-growing platforms in its category, scaling through the success of the entrepreneurs and small businesses it serves, like renowned food writer Michelle Tam, founder of Miss Excel, Kat Norton, and The Everygirl media group. While many small businesses still rely on social platforms they don't control, where reach can disappear overnight, email remains the one channel they truly own. Yet most email tools are either painfully technical or visually generic, making it difficult for brands to establish a sense of identity. Flodesk fills the gap by making professional-quality design effortless and accessible.

The company is now building on that foundation with AI-powered design and marketing technology that turns the platform into a true creative partner. Flodesk's new email builder combines agentic chat editing with precise manual controls in a way that's never been done before. Users can generate personal, on-brand emails in seconds, then refine layout, font, and content to match their unique voice and aesthetic. Unlike AI experiences that cram formulaic copy into pre-set templates, Flodesk's proprietary design system connects directly to its AI models so the AI behaves like a personal brand designer. As part of this next chapter, co-founder Rebecca Shostak has been named CEO, with co-founder Martha Bitar transitioning to Executive Chair.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to lead Flodesk into its next chapter," said Shostak. "Our mission has always been to help small businesses be more successful through the power of expressing what makes each of them unique – their brand. With our new agentic email builder, we're taking what our members already love about Flodesk and pairing it with a partner that can co-create with them, save them hours of work, and help them get into a deeper creative flow while bringing their brand to life exactly as they imagine it."

A designer and product visionary, Shostak has shaped Flodesk's signature experience through a decade of building tools for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and creators. Her focus on simplicity, design integrity, and human-centered innovation has fueled the company's rapid growth.

Flodesk's patented design technology gives users true creative control without complexity. Emails created on Flodesk see 17% higher open rates than the industry average, Flodesk's opt-in forms perform 2x better than the industry standard, and design-forward campaigns can drive up to 200% more conversions. With adaptive layouts, custom fonts, and built-in automations, entrepreneurs can consistently deliver polished, on-brand communication that performs.

Looking ahead, Flodesk plans to broaden its platform with new AI-powered marketing tools that help small businesses and creators share their work across a variety of digital formats, not just email. By extending its intelligent design system beyond the inbox, Flodesk aims to solve one of the biggest pain points for entrepreneurs: needing multiple tools and platforms to create a cohesive campaign. The long-term vision is to bring brand, marketing, and sales together in one place, giving entrepreneurs a unified, design-forward system to shape their brand, reach their audiences, and monetize their products and services.

