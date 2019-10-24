Flomatic Corporation Appoints Nick Farrara as the New Executive Vice President

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flomatic® Corporation, a global valve manufacturer and leader in the water and wastewater industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Farrara to Executive Vice President.

With more than 23 years of service to the Company, Farrara has brought many revolutionary valve products to market and has been instrumental in the positioning of Flomatic as one of the most reputable valve manufacturers in the industry.

His leadership skills, expertise, and strong business acumen have contributed to the solid execution of operational strategies and substantial growth in the U.S. and international markets.

Supported by President Bo Andersson and the Board of Directors, Farrara will shift his efforts in leading the organization into the next growth era.

"I am very proud to announce Nick as Executive Vice President. I have known Nick most of his life and I have a lot of respect for him and his leadership skills. He is without a doubt the right person to help guide Flomatic's team to the next level," says Bo Andersson, Flomatic's President/CEO.

Farrara said he is excited about the new role as Executive Vice President for several reasons.

"We have a great team that has developed over the years and our growth is a nice reflection of that. It is a privilege to work alongside a group of talented and dynamic professionals and I look forward to expanding Flomatic together. Our continued focus is to manufacture high-quality valve solutions for our customers and provide exceptional customer service to propel our company to new levels of excellence."

Farrara holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing & Management from Siena College and has completed many additional managerial courses including an Executive Development Program at Wharton University of Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, Farrara enjoys flying, playing golf and spending time with friends and family. Farrara lives in Saratoga Springs, New York, with his daughter Nicole and his girlfriend Kim.

