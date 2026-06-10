Floor & Decor Introduces NatureMatch™, a New Private Label Line Bringing Authentic Stone and Wood-Look Materials to Any Space

Floor & Decor Introduces Private Label Line, NatureMatch™, Bringing Authentic Stone and Wood-Look Materials to Any Space Post this

"NatureMatch™ represents our commitment to making design-forward, quality materials accessible to everyone," said Ersan Sayman, Executive Vice President, Merchandising at Floor & Decor. "Whether a homeowner is reimagining their bathroom or a professional contractor, designer or installer is sourcing materials for a full renovation, NatureMatch™ tile, waterproof laminate, or luxury vinyl give them the authentic look and feel of natural stone, marble or wood, with the durability and ease of maintenance that real-life spaces demand."

The NatureMatch™ collection delivers three core benefits:

Advanced Realism: Each style authentically mirrors the veining, dimension, and texture of natural materials, from rich wood grains to dramatic marble and stone looks, bringing elevated design within reach for any project.

Each style authentically mirrors the veining, dimension, and texture of natural materials, from rich wood grains to dramatic marble and stone looks, bringing elevated design within reach for any project. Everyday Performance: Engineered for durability, NatureMatch™ products are available in multiple materials and are low-maintenance and built to withstand the demands of high-traffic areas and wet environments, making them ideal for bathrooms, kitchens, and living spaces alike.

Engineered for durability, NatureMatch™ products are available in multiple materials and are low-maintenance and built to withstand the demands of high-traffic areas and wet environments, making them ideal for bathrooms, kitchens, and living spaces alike. Attainable Luxury: NatureMatch™ delivers the look of the premium natural materials and elements, including marble, travertine, and hardwood, at a fraction of the cost, making elevated design achievable for more customers.

"Every renovation I take on, whether it's my own home or an investment property, has a unique goal, budget and aesthetic vibe," said Tyler Cameron, TV personality, home renovation expert, SERHANT. agent. "I always start my materials journey at Floor & Decor because they have the best products and the most in-stock options. NatureMatch™ is the kind of collection that makes decisions easy, you get the warmth of real hardwood or the drama of natural stone, but it's engineered to hold up in spaces that see extra-active use every day, and it's very budget friendly." Tyler Cameron will be using NatureMatch™ in his renovation projects this spring and summer and will be sharing the process, the products and the reveal on his social channels.

NatureMatch™ arrives as a direct expression of the design direction Floor & Decor identified in its 2026 Design Trends forecast, released earlier this year. Today's customers are drawn to spaces that feel intentional and organic, such as warm wood tones layered with cool stone finishes, textures that add dimension without visual noise, and craftsmanship that doesn't require a premium budget to achieve. The collection translates that appetite into porcelain tile, luxury vinyl plank, and waterproof laminate, designed to work together seamlessly across floors and walls throughout the home and outdoor spaces.

"There's a real shift happening in how people think about their homes, they demand materials that feel real and have texture and a story to them. NatureMatch™ was designed with that in mind. Whether it's a veined porcelain on a feature wall or a wood-look plank, these are pieces that elevate a space without overwhelming it," shared Ashley Biscan, design and trend expert at Floor & Decor.

NatureMatch™ is available now in Floor & Decor warehouse stores nationwide and online at flooranddecor.com/naturematch.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit www.flooranddecor.com and follow Floor & Decor on Instagram at instagram.com/flooranddecor.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories and a commercial flooring distributor. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company operated 276 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 39 states. The Company offers a broad in-stock assortment of laminate and vinyl, tile, wood, and natural stone flooring, installation materials, decorative accessories, and adjacent categories at everyday low prices. Founded in 2000, Floor & Decor is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

SOURCE Floor & Decor