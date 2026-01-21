FLOOR & DECOR REVEALS 2026 DESIGN TRENDS FORECAST AND TILES OF THE YEAR

Introducing the 2026 'Tiles of the Year'

Luxe Earth from the Vetta Elements Collection is a versatile porcelain tile designed to elevate any space. Its rich, earthy tones bring warmth to both indoor and outdoor settings, providing a welcoming foundation. With a mix-and-match approach, homeowners and designers can experiment with sizes, colors, and patterns to craft a personalized look that is durable enough for high-traffic areas yet refined enough for feature walls. Vetta Elements demonstrates how design-forward style and practicality can coexist seamlessly.

"This year's design trends celebrate both nature's richness and the joy of personal expression," said Ashley Biscan, Design & Trend Expert at Floor & Decor. "From earthy palettes and textured materials to layered patterns and tailored combinations, every space can feel thoughtful and dynamic. The Vetta Elements Collection in Luxe Earth captures this spirit perfectly, offering versatile ways to mix colors, textures, and formats for interiors that are both sophisticated and uniquely personal."

Key 2026 Design Trends

Floor & Decor's 2026 Design Trends Forecast showcases interiors that are bold and full of character. Trends this year draw from a wide range of influences: vintage eras, natural elements, and inventive material combinations—allowing homeowners and designers to reimagine kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces in distinctive ways.

Retro Rhapsody: '70s Revival with Modern Edge

Warm nostalgia meets contemporary polish as the spirit of the 1970s reenters the home. Saturated hues, sculptural forms, and rich wood finishes create spaces that feel expressive yet intentional. Deep ambers, soft burgundies, and smoky neutrals pair with geometric patterns, curved silhouettes, and tactile materials to bring depth and personality to kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas. When balanced with clean lines and refined finishes, these retro influences feel inviting and distinctly current. Ideas include the Zellige Bordeaux Ceramic Tile and the Regency Cala Polished Brass Marble Water.

Crème Brûlée Kitchens: Warm Neutrals Reimagined

The classic white kitchen is being refreshed through toasted neutrals, with layers of vanilla, eggshell, and Swiss Coffee bringing warmth and depth to the heart of the home without sacrificing brightness. Subtle tonal variation across cabinetry, surfaces, and finishes creates a cohesive, elevated look that feels timeless yet indulgent. Examples include the Sugarhill Stained Sugar Cookie Cabinets, Destine Champagne Bronze Cabinet Pulls, Vinci Blanco Polished Porcelain Slab, Calacatta Oro Quartz Custom Countertop, Asher Bridge Brushed Gold Kitchen Faucet, or the Prospect Ash Herringbone Wire Brushed Solid Hardwood.

Lush Landscape: Organic Depth and Texture

Natural influence is taking a more textural, tonal form. Colors drawn from earth, sand, and sky are interpreted through layered finishes and pronounced surfaces, adding richness and dimension to interiors with material-driven spaces with an emphasis on depth and organic continuity. For bathroom inspiration, consider the Lucia Tumbled Pebble Marble Mosaic, Palissandro Blue Porcelain Tile, Luna Pearl Matte Porcelain Tile, Crosby Black Single Sconce, Royce Matte Black Tub and Shower Combination, Lizzie 8 in. Widespread Brushed Nickel Bath Faucet, and the Dash Matte Black Towel Ring.

Eclectic Artistry: Personalized Layers of Style

Mix eras, textures, and patterns to create bold and unexpected combinations that tell a story with nods to the past. Intentional combinations of color and material create spaces that feel layered and unmistakably personal. For kitchen inspiration, consider the Zellige Antique Sage Ceramic Tile, NuCore® Paloma Herringbone Waterproof Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Plank in Cork Pad, Macaubas Bianco Quartz Custom Countertop, Glenwood Burnt Walnut Oak Cabinets and the Wyatt Single Handle Matte Black Kitchen Faucet.

Color Harmony: Bringing Benjamin Moore's 2026 Color Trends to Life

The Benjamin Moore Color Trends 2026 palette offers a framework for pairing tones, textures, and materials throughout the home. Coordinating these colors with tiles, wood, and stone creates harmonious interiors that feel both inviting and carefully curated. Suggested complementary shades for this year's featured color, Silhouette AF-655, a deep charcoal brown, include: the Zellige Cocoa Ceramic Tile, the Provinsa Ceramic Matte Tile, or the Optimax™ Performance Monterey Bay Waterproof Hybrid Resilient Plank.

Bringing Inspiration to Life

The 2026 Design Forecast reflects Floor & Decor's commitment to innovative, accessible design solutions. It combines trends insights with practical guidance, helping customers navigate every step of a renovation or design project using Floor & Decor's extensive selection of in-stock tiles, wood, stone, and related accessories. To further support customers at every stage, Floor & Decor offers complimentary 60-minute design services, where shoppers can meet one-on-one with an in-store designer to define project goals, budgets, and timelines, explore personalized product recommendations through a guided store walk, and take home samples or quotes to move projects forward with confidence. The 2026 trends and Tiles of the Year were determined through a global review of emerging and established design trends, drawing inspiration from residential interiors, lifestyle aesthetics, and material innovations worldwide. A multidisciplinary panel of interior design, merchandising, and flooring experts at Floor & Decor analyzed these insights and selected the Vetta Elements Collection in Earth for its versatility, creativity, and universal appeal.

