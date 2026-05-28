Floor Coverings International Ranked No. 5 Home Improvement Franchise in New Entrepreneur 2026 Industry Ranking

Leading Flooring Franchise Recognized Among Top Brands in Inaugural List

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, is proud to have been ranked No. 5 on Entrepreneur Magazine's first-ever list of Top 10 Home Improvement Franchises, earning recognition as one of the top-performing concepts in one of franchising's fastest-growing categories. FCI earned the highest ranking among flooring brands, with the top four franchises in the category representing other service areas within the larger home improvement industry.

Behind the Ranking

The inaugural industry rankings were developed from Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® list, where FCI was ranked No. 140 overall. The rankings were based on more than 150 data points, including growth, franchisee support, brand strength, financial stability, and operational performance. FCI's placement among the top home improvement franchises underscores the brand's continued momentum, scalable business model, and strong position within the home services sector.

Home improvement continues to be one of franchising's most active and scalable categories. According to Entrepreneur, the industry included 85 brands and reported:

11,124 units open as of July 31, 2025

as of July 31, 2025 36.79% industry growth over the last three years

over the last three years 667 net new units added in the last year alone

"This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise system and the customer-focused service that continues to set FCI apart in the flooring category," said Tom Wood, President and CEO of Floor Coverings International. "As homeowners continue investing in their spaces, FCI is well positioned within the home improvement category because our model combines the local service customers want with the systems, support, and scalability franchisees need to grow."

A Franchise Opportunity Built for Long-Term Owner Success

This ranking comes after FCI marked one of its strongest development years in company history. The brand signed a record 101 new franchisees throughout 2025 and is tracking accelerated expansion for 2026. With total investment costs for two territories ranging from $200,600 to $281,300*, Floor Coverings International offers an affordable and scalable opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make a lasting impact in their communities. FCI continues to seek entrepreneurs who think in the multi-millions, are forever learners, and have an expansion-driven mindset.

According to Floor Coverings International's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.75 million in average revenue in 2025 with the top 10 percent of operators grossing $3.2 million**.

Floor Coverings International continues to lead the flooring category with its innovative Mobile Flooring Showrooms®, data-driven performance systems, and deeply invested support teams, the brand remains on the fast track toward record-setting growth and long-term franchisee success.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ or call 833-902-4417.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com.

*See Item 7 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

**Please see Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Floor Coverings International