Floor Coverings International Poised for Aggressive 2026 Growth After Landmark Year of 101 New Franchisees Signed

Leading Flooring Franchise Caps One of the Strongest Development Years in Brand History

Award-Winning Franchise Model and Best-In-Class Service and Support Reinforce Industry Leadership

Strategic Market Expansion Across High-Growth States Sets Stage for Record 2026 Openings

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, is carrying record-setting momentum into 2026 after signing 101 new franchisees in 2025. With 54 agreements signed in the back half of the year alone, the brand closed one of the strongest development years in its history and is already building on that acceleration with continued expansion across high-growth markets nationwide.

Milestone Expansion and Development

With a strong development pipeline in place, FCI is translating last year's growth into new market openings and expanded territory coverage in 2026.

Recent launches in Chicago and Fairfield County, CT mark the next phase of expansion, as the brand activates new operators and deepens its presence in priority regions. As FCI focuses on strategic territory density and long-term market penetration, the brand eyes continued growth across high-demand markets, including:

New York

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Maine

New Jersey

Delaware

Texas

California

According to the International Franchise Association's 2026 Franchising Economic Outlook, franchise establishments in commercial and residential services are expected to be the fastest growing industries at a year‑over‑year rate of 3.2%. Fueled by business-friendly policies, lower cost of living, and population growth, the Southeast and Southwest regions are expected to maintain their positions as the top regions for franchised business expansion in the United States, making key markets in Texas and California more valuable and competitive.

"Last year, we really set the standard for how we want to expand moving forward, and the shift that we're seeing in homeowner trends reflects the evolution of our brand," said Tom Wood, President and CEO of Floor Coverings International. "Homeowners are investing in their spaces, and we're capitalizing on that demand. As the traditional retail model continues to be replaced by convenience and transparency, our growth reflects the strength of our in-home model and the support structure behind it."

The brand recently held its annual convention, bringing its network together for keynote speeches from Tim Tebow and Kaplan Mobray, collaborative sessions, partner showcases, and system-wide awards. Unveiling its 2026 theme: 'Own It. Win It.' FCI aimed to equip franchisees and team members with strategies they can immediately apply to their systems to drive unit level economics.

Industry Honors Reflect Sustained System Performance

Industry recognition continues to reinforce Floor Coverings International's standing as a top-performing franchise system. Accolades from leading franchise authorities reflect the brand's scalable model, franchisee support infrastructure, and sustained performance in the home services category.

Recent notable awards include:

An Investment Opportunity with Ongoing Support

With total investment costs for two territories ranging from $183,000 to $247,000*, Floor Coverings International offers an affordable and scalable opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make a lasting impact in their communities. Through hands-on support from start to finish, including a two-year training and support program for new franchisees, FCI has one of the most involved franchise support programs in the industry.

Floor Coverings International continues to seek entrepreneurs who think in the multi-millions, are forever learners, and have an empire builder mindset. According to the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.75 million in average revenue in 2025 with the top 10 percent operators grossing $3.3 million**.

Floor Coverings International continues to lead the flooring category with its innovative Mobile Flooring Showrooms®, data-driven performance systems, and deeply invested support teams, the brand remains on the fast track toward record-setting growth and long-term franchisee success.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ or call 833-902-4417.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com.

*See Item 7 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

**Please see Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

Media Contact: Bianca Thiros, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, or [email protected]

