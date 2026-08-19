Flor de Caña awarded "Sustainability Product of the Year" by Business Intelligence Group

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted premium rum from Nicaragua, has been named "Sustainability Product of the Year" at the 2026 Sustainability Awards, presented by the U.S.-based Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes products that demonstrate outstanding environmental performance through innovation, measurable impact and long-term commitment to sustainability.

Sustainability Product of the Year 2026

Certified Carbon Neutral and sustainably crafted from field to bottle, Flor de Caña is distilled with 100% renewable energy, has planted more than one million trees, and captures and recycles all CO₂ emissions generated during fermentation. These initiatives reflect a sustainability journey spanning decades and a commitment to protecting the environment for future generations.

Judged by an independent panel of sustainability experts, this recognition further reinforces Flor de Caña's reputation as a global leader in sustainable practices, backed by internationally recognized certifications, historic sustainability initiatives and numerous accolades.

"Flor de Caña shows that carbon neutrality can be a long-term discipline, not a one-time announcement. Staying Carbon Neutral certified since 2019 while building renewable energy, CO2 capture, and reforestation into every part of the value chain is exactly the kind of sustained commitment this program looks to honor," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group.

Founded in 1890, Flor de Caña has been crafting exceptional rum for over 135 years through five generations of family tradition. Naturally aged in American white oak barrels without sugar or artificial ingredients, its portfolio has earned numerous international quality awards, making it one of the world's most awarded premium rum brands. Notably, Flor de Caña's 12 year-old, 18 year-old, and 25 year-old rums stand out for their distinctive flavor profiles and exceptionally smooth finish.

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

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SOURCE Flor de Caña Rum