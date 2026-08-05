Florentine Waterfront Hotel wins 2026 Eugene Cascades & Coast Destination Award

Boutique hotel in Florence, Oregon is awarded the Destination Award

FLORENCE, Ore., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florentine Waterfront Hotel has been awarded the 2026 Eugene, Cascades & Coast Destination Award on July 16, 2026. Hosted by Travel Lane County at the Visitor Industry Celebration, the award recognizes organizations making verified contributions to regional tourism infrastructure. Following a structural restoration of a 1940s-era property on Siltcoos Lake, the 10-unit boutique hotel operates as a luxury hotel on Oregon Coast shores, providing updated waterfront lodging for visitors.

Record Room at The Florentine Waterfront Hotel 8 miles south of Florence, Oregon. Interior design done by Robin Singh.

To view rooms and availability please book directly at hotelflorentine.com.

2026 Destination Award

The 2026 Visitor Industry Celebration featured the public unveiling of the Destination Master Plan, a community-built roadmap for the future of tourism in Lane County. Speaking to the infrastructural impact of this year's honorees, Samara Phelps, President & CEO of Travel Lane County, noted, "A hotel brought back to life... that's the work that makes a destination."

Recognizing the property's role in expanding local tourism capacity, Travel Lane County's official statement read:

"The Eugene, Cascades & Coast Destination Award honors the places that capture the spirit of the region - places that not only welcome visitors but inspire them to discover the experiences that make our communities unique. This year's award honored The Florentine Waterfront Hotel for bringing new life to a piece of the Oregon Coast."

Executive Vision for Sustainable Hospitality

The restoration prioritized natural landscape preservation alongside structural updates. "When we first stepped onto the property, we knew our responsibility went beyond just rebuilding cabins; we needed to protect and highlight the incredible ecosystem of Siltcoos Lake," explains owner Sharan Kaur. "Our vision was to restore this footprint thoughtfully, creating a sanctuary where guests can deeply connect with the raw beauty of the Oregon Coast, without disrupting the natural environment."

Structural Restoration and Project Timeline

Acquired in November 2024, the property had sat abandoned and required immediate remediation for deferred maintenance. Owners Robin Singh and Sharan Kaur managed a six-month renovation to address structural decay. The rehabilitation project involved the restoration of two acres of lakeside property and the interior modernization of all 10 cabins.The initial restoration phase concluded with a soft opening on April 15, 2025, followed by a full opening in June 2025. The property has reported an average year-round occupancy rate of 78% since opening.

Siltcoos Lake Ecology and Location

Situated on the newly restored two-acre grounds 8 miles south of Florence, Oregon, the property functions as a secluded nature retreat with direct proximity to municipal resources. The grounds integrate directly into the Siltcoos Lake ecosystem, which offers specific environmental features for guests:

Local Wildlife Habitat: The property serves as an active environment for birdwatching, home to hummingbirds, blue jays, and a documented, active bald eagle's nest located in an onsite Douglas fir tree.

The property serves as an active environment for birdwatching, home to hummingbirds, blue jays, and a documented, active bald eagle's nest located in an onsite Douglas fir tree. Lakefront Exposure: Cabins are architecturally oriented to maximize water views, featuring Murphy beds positioned for direct lines of sight to morning sunrises over the lake.

Cabins are architecturally oriented to maximize water views, featuring Murphy beds positioned for direct lines of sight to morning sunrises over the lake. Coastal Topography: The property's geographical positioning allows guests to observe the coastal fog and mist that visibly shift over the surrounding mountains during the evening.

SOURCE Florentine Waterfront Hotel