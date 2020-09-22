Florida Advanced Spine and Sports Trauma (FASTMD) Selects eVisit Virtual Care Platform

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Advanced Spine and Sports Trauma (FASTMD) Centers, Tampa, Fla., an urgent care center for spine and orthopedics, has selected the eVisit® Virtual Care platform to support its team of providers and medical staff across four locations to deliver virtual urgent care services to patients in communities across West Central Florida.

While most specialty practices can take several weeks to get patients an appointment, FASTMD is unique in offering same-day service to spine and orthopedic patients. FASTMD has 12 highly trained medical providers that treat a wide array of spine and sports related injuries. The urgent care center is planning to leverage the eVisit platform to better serve its core patients through virtual care—specifically for new patient assessments, follow-up and physical therapy.

"We serve patients with immediate spine and orthopedic needs to ease pain and regain their health," said Farhan Siddiqi, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon, FASTMD. "We look forward to harnessing the power of eVisit to better serve our patients' needs and meet our overall business objectives."

As a leading virtual care platform, eVisit is unique as it is enterprise-ready, and designed to support all clinical workflows with end-to-end technology that fully virtualizes every stage of the care process. This includes every step—from scheduling and waiting room management to the visit itself, payment and discharge—all grounded in HIPAA-compliant, government-grade security, seamless EHR integration and sophisticated analytics and reporting. eVisit also provides comprehensive technical support to all users including patient support.

"We are thrilled to partner with FASTMD to help the group best serve the local community with enhanced virtual urgent care services for its unique spine and orthopedic treatments," said Bret Larsen, co-founder and CEO of eVisit. "It is always exciting to see unique specialty clinical workflows seamlessly supported by our platform, and we look forward to the positive results for the FASTMD team and its patients."

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Arizona, eVisit is helping more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com .

About FASTMD

FASTMD is a spine and orthopedic center offering same-day care to patients with spine and sports related injuries. Operating throughout the Greater Tampa Bay Area, FASTMD's highly trained spine and sports medicine physicians treat everything from acute injuries, to complex spine and sports conditions. Our two board certified surgeons are trained in the latest, most advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques. At FASTMD we pride ourselves on being able to get our patients better through conservative care, that is why 92% of our patients get better without surgical intervention.

Media Contact:

For eVisit:

Sawyer Lipari, Lambert PR, [email protected], 570.764.5072

SOURCE eVisit

Related Links

https://evisit.com/

