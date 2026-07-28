eVisit Announces Executive Leadership Appointments as Company Diversifies Growth Strategy in Support of Its Mission

Mags Tamilarasu joins as Chief Product Officer and Justin Miller is promoted to Chief Operating Officer as eVisit deepens its leadership across commercial and federal health

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, a leading digital care transformation partner for the nation's largest and most complex health systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mags Tamilarasu as Chief Product Officer and the promotion of Justin Miller to Chief Operating Officer. The appointments support eVisit's strategy to build market leadership in both commercial and federal healthcare, and to unlock a third growth opportunity - the operational, data, and technology collaboration between those two markets.

Mags Tamilarasu - Chief Product Officer Justin Miller - Chief Operating Officer

That strategy serves eVisit's mission of helping to eliminate the nation's healthcare deserts. Nearly 80% of U.S. counties meet that definition today, leaving more than 120 million Americans – roughly one in three – without adequate care access. eVisit believes the most sustainable way to close that gap is to connect commercial health system innovation and capacity with the reach of federal health agencies, powered by the same AI-driven, secure, compliant technology foundation.

Driving Product Innovation Across Commercial and Federal Health

Mags Tamilarasu joins eVisit with nearly three decades of federal health technology leadership. He most recently served as Chief Technical Director, Health at SAIC, and previously spent 13 years as Chief Technology Officer of Federal Health Solutions at Leidos, where he delivered technology solutions for HHS, the VA, the Department of Defense, the CDC, CMS, and the FDA. Earlier in his career, he led solution architecture at Lockheed Martin.

Tamilarasu is uniquely positioned to bring that federal expertise into eVisit's strategy to build leadership in both markets, and to connect it with the innovation already powering the company's commercial business. As Chief Product Officer, he will own eVisit's product vision and multi-year roadmap, and lead the compliance roadmap required to deploy that innovation securely in both.

"Mags Tamilarasu is a visionary leader who understands that healthcare technology succeeds or fails on mission readiness and patient outcomes," said Sachin Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of eVisit. "As we continue to build leadership in both commercial and federal health, Mags' experience architecting resilient, enterprise-grade systems will be a force multiplier."

"Great technology in healthcare has to be trusted, not just powerful," said Mags Tamilarasu. "My focus is building the product and AI capabilities that support clinicians and care teams, without ever compromising on the security and compliance standards our commercial and federal customers depend on. That is the bar I intend to hold across every market we serve."

Scaling Operational Excellence Across Commercial and Federal Health

eVisit promoted Justin Miller from SVP of Operations and Customer Success to Chief Operating Officer earlier this year. In the months since, Miller has been a driving force behind eVisit's operational discipline and its industry-leading commitment to customer excellence. In this role, Miller oversees eVisit's engineering, operations, customer success, implementation, and support teams, translating company strategy into measurable execution as eVisit scales across both commercial and federal health.

"Justin's promotion set the operational foundation we needed for this next phase of growth," said Agrawal. "Since stepping into the COO role, Justin has overseen the broader integration of our business operations, ensuring that our internal systems and external delivery models are perfectly synchronized to support our mission. He continues to be the right leader to ensure our platform turns complex health data into the operational insights required to shorten time-to-care for patients and providers."

"Growth only sticks if the organization can absorb it," said Justin Miller, Chief Operating Officer of eVisit. "My focus is change management - making sure every team, process, and system at eVisit can adapt as we grow across new markets, so our customers feel the benefit of that growth rather than the disruption of it."

A Unified Vision for the Future

With Tamilarasu leading product strategy and Miller driving operational execution, eVisit is set to bring the same success that built its commercial business and extend that experience into the federal market - helping bridge commercial and federal healthcare, backed by the relationships and results that already make it a trusted partner to the nation's largest health systems - and by the reliable service that has earned eVisit back-to-back Best in KLAS honors in 2024 and 2025.

About eVisit

eVisit is the leading digital care transformation partner for health systems and large, complex healthcare delivery organizations. Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Texas Health Resources, MedStar Health, and UPMC, eVisit partners with healthcare delivery systems to rearchitect the very nature of how care is delivered. We help our customers design care pathways that lower the total cost of care, increase access, and enhance both patient and provider experiences – all while strengthening clinical, operational and financial performance. eVisit is trusted by several of the Top 20 leading U.S. health systems and currently supports care delivery in all 50 states across more than 35,000 beds. eVisit is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Best in KLAS award (2024 and 2025) in the virtual care platform category. This award is the result of eVisit's customers scoring the company across critical areas such as product capabilities, innovation, service, impact, value and others. Learn more at www.evisit.com

SOURCE eVisit