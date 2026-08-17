Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Arushi Thaper, MD to Orange County Team

Medical oncologist and hematologist expands access to personalized cancer and blood disorder care in Winter Park

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Arushi Thaper, MD to the statewide practice. Dr. Thaper provides care to patients at the FCS Winter Park Village, located at 460 N. Orlando Ave., Suite 200, Winter Park, FL 32789.

FCS welcomes Arushi Thaper, MD, to its Winter Park Village location, providing personalized, evidence-based care for cancer and blood disorders.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Thaper to Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. She has demonstrated exceptional clinical expertise, leadership and compassion throughout her training. Her commitment to delivering personalized, patient-centered care will be a tremendous asset to our patients and our Orange County team."

Dr. Thaper earned her medical degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. She completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Florida in Gainesville. She is board-certified in internal medicine and hematology.

Dr. Thaper specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer and blood disorders, delivering evidence-based, personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs. She works closely with multidisciplinary care teams to develop comprehensive treatment plans and provide coordinated care throughout every stage of the patient's journey.

An active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, Dr. Thaper has received numerous honors recognizing her academic achievement, leadership and dedication to patient care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute