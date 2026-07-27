Enhancing access to comprehensive oncology and hematology care in Pasco County

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Mina Aleksan, MD, to the statewide practice. Dr. Aleksan will provide care to patients at the FCS Trinity Cancer Center, located at 9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Mina Aleksan, MD, to Trinity Cancer Center in Pasco County. Dr. Aleksan provides personalized oncology and hematology care, with expertise in solid tumors, blood cancers, immunotherapy and targeted therapies.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Aleksan brings a thoughtful, patient-centered approach to cancer care and a strong foundation in the latest advances in oncology and hematology. His commitment to delivering personalized treatment and building meaningful relationships with patients reflects the compassionate, high-quality care that defines FCS.

Dr. Aleksan is a medical oncologist and hematologist with clinical interests in the treatment of solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, targeted therapies and supportive cancer care. He was drawn to oncology and hematology because of the opportunity to build lasting relationships with patients while helping them navigate some of the most challenging moments of their lives. The rapid advances in cancer treatment continue to inspire him and enable him to offer increasingly personalized and effective therapies.

Dr. Aleksan earned his medical degree from Assiut University School of Medicine in Assiut, Egypt. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, New York, followed by a fellowship in oncology and hematology at Wellstar MCG Health System in Augusta, Georgia.

Dr. Aleksan provides care in English and Arabic.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute