Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes New Late-Phase Medical Director

Amanda Olson, MD will join Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute as Medical Director of Late-Phase Research.

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that Amanda Olson, MD will join the statewide practice as medical director of late-phase research, effective July 15, 2026.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Olson to our practice," said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician. "Highly-respected among her peers, Dr. Olson instills a strong commitment to excellence in quality and integrity through her approach to patient care and scientific research."

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute welcomes nationally recognized physician-scientist Amanda Olson, MD, as Medical Director of Late-Phase Research to expand access to innovative clinical trials and advance cancer care across Florida.

Dr. Olson is dual board-certified in hematology and internal medicine. She specializes in stem cell transplantation, cellular therapies and the treatment of blood cancers. Her clinical and research interests include CART therapy, cord blood transplantation, cellular immunotherapy for malignant and autoimmune conditions, viral-specific T-cell therapies, mesenchymal stem cell therapies, regenerative medicine and improving outcomes for patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

A nationally recognized physician-scientist, Dr. Olson has served as principal investigator and co-investigator on numerous clinical trials evaluating innovative cellular therapies, stem cell transplantation approaches and regenerative medicine applications. She has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, reviews and books and has presented research at leading national and international conferences, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy.

Dr. Olson earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia before completing her internship and residency in internal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. She completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Prior to joining FCS, she served on the faculty at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she held multiple academic leadership roles and participated on national committees and advisory boards dedicated to advancing cellular therapy and transplantation research.

An active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, Society of Hematologic Oncology and the International Society for Cellular Therapy, Dr. Olson has received numerous honors recognizing her clinical excellence, research contributions and academic leadership.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Ciarrocchi said, "At FCS, we remain committed to expanding and advancing our clinical research capabilities. Through our continued pursuit of innovative therapies, we are helping shape the future standard of care for many types of cancer, offering patients new hope and improved outcomes. Advancing research is one of the most meaningful ways we can serve our patients and communities."

Through her clinical expertise and commitment to research, Dr. Olson will further strengthen FCS' mission of providing world-class cancer care and expanding patient access to innovative treatment options close to home.

FCS provides ongoing access to more than 150 clinical trials within 30 FCS clinics and two Drug Development Units (early-phase) across Florida. Clinical trials occur in four specific phases to determine the safety, effectiveness and risks of new therapies compared to the current standard therapy. Late-phase trials monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of new drugs and therapies in treating different types of cancer to improve upon the standard of care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute