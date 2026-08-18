Florida Orthopaedic Society Injured Worker Inspiration Award Recognizes Dr. Steven M. Page and the 360 Workers' Compensation Team

Sarasota-Manatee orthopedic practice earns designation recognizing excellence in serving injured workers

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Orthopedics, a premier orthopedic practice serving patients throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties, is proud to announce that the Florida Orthopaedic Society has been chosen to receive the 2026 Injured Worker Inspiration Award. The award recognizes the achievements of injured workers and their orthopedic surgeons while highlighting advances in musculoskeletal science, treatment, and care.

Dr Page Worker Inspiration Award

This year, Steven M. Page, MD, a 360 Orthopedics sports medicine physician and surgeon specializing in the care of workers' compensation patients, will be recognized as an Injured Worker Inspiration Award recipient during the Workers' Compensation Educational Conference, hosted by the Workers' Compensation Institute (WCI), in Orlando.

Dr. Page and the 360 workers' compensation team will be acknowledged for their outstanding commitment to injured workers and their efforts to achieve positive outcomes and help patients successfully return to work.

"This recognition reflects the commitment of our entire workers' compensation team to helping injured workers recover and return to their jobs and their lives," said Steven M. Page, MD. "Successful outcomes require more than excellent orthopedic care—they require timely treatment, clear communication, and coordination among the patient, employer, adjuster, and medical team. We are honored to be recognized for the work we do every day on behalf of injured workers."

The award presentation provides an opportunity to spotlight the important role orthopedic physicians, injured workers, employers, adjusters, and care teams play in the workers' compensation community. It also highlights the significant impact that musculoskeletal injuries can have on individuals and the importance of timely, coordinated, and effective care.

For additional information about 360 Orthopedics or its workers' compensation services, visit www.360-orthopedics.com.

Media Contact

Mary Mather

Chief Financial Officer

360 Orthopedics

941-552-3318

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www.360-orthopedics.com

SOURCE 360 Orthopedics