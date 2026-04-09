Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa Earns Top Honors in 2026 Sarasota Herald-Tribune Community Choice Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is proud to share that the practice has once again been recognized in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Community Choice Awards, earning multiple first place titles in 2026. These awards reflect the continued trust and support of both patients and the local community.

The practice received First Place in the following categories: Best Plastic Surgeon (Dr. Kristopher Hamwi), Best Plastic Surgery Center, Best Medical Aesthetics, Best Facials, and Best Spa.

Dr. Kristopher Hamwi and Kristin Hamwi

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa was also named a Finalist for Best Weight Loss Center, highlighting the continued growth of its wellness services.

This recognition follows another strong year in 2025, when the practice earned First Place for Best Plastic Surgeon (Dr. Kristopher Hamwi), Best Plastic Surgery Center, and Best Medical Aesthetics.

"This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our patients and our community," said Dr. Kristopher Hamwi. "We are grateful for the trust our patients place in us and remain focused on delivering consistent results, personalized care, and an experience that truly reflects the level of care we would want for our own families."

Located in Sarasota, Florida, Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Many procedures are performed under local anesthesia, allowing for a more comfortable experience and smoother recovery. The practice is especially known for its awake approach to procedures like arm lifts and body contouring, along with a focus on delivering consistent, natural-looking results.

With a strong emphasis on safety, consistency, and surgical precision, the team has built a reputation for delivering reliable, repeatable results across a wide range of procedures. That consistency, combined with a streamlined patient experience and attentive follow-up care, continues to set the practice apart in both plastic surgery and medical aesthetics.

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa would like to thank the Sarasota community for their continued support and looks forward to continuing to serve patients with the highest level of care.

About Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is a Sarasota-based aesthetic practice led by Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, specializing in face, breast, and body procedures, many of which are performed under local anesthesia. Known for his expertise in awake arm lifts and body contouring, Dr. Hamwi has attracted patients from across the United States and internationally who are seeking his approach. In addition to surgery, the practice offers advanced medical aesthetic and wellness services, all delivered with a focus on precision, efficiency, and individualized care.

Media Contact

Julianna Young

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

941-800-2000

floridaplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Florida Plastic Surgery