SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients are traveling thousands of miles to Sarasota for one specific procedure and one specific surgeon.

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa announced today that Dr. Kristopher Hamwi ended 2025 as the number one most contacted doctor in the United States for arm lift procedures on RealSelf, one of the largest online communities for cosmetic and aesthetic medicine. The ranking is based entirely on patient-initiated inquiries, reflecting significant national and international demand for his specialized approach to arm contouring.

Dr. Kristopher Hamwi, Double Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Known for a highly specialized method that differs from traditional brachioplasty, Dr. Hamwi is frequently sought out by patients who value precision, consistency, and natural looking results. Each procedure is carefully customized to the individual rather than performed using a standard, one size fits all technique, allowing for greater control, smoother contours, and more predictable outcomes.

That reputation has quietly transformed his Sarasota practice into a destination for patients worldwide. In addition to individuals traveling from across the United States, the practice regularly welcomes patients from the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, Japan, and other countries who plan entire trips around having surgery with Dr. Hamwi.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from patients," said Dr. Hamwi. "People want a thoughtful, personalized approach and results that look natural and balanced. My focus has always been on delivering arm lift surgery in a way that feels safer, more precise, and consistently reliable."

"At our practice, this procedure is truly specialized," said Joann Rucker, Director of Operations. "Dr. Hamwi has dedicated years to perfecting a very specific method for arm lifts, and patients recognize the difference immediately. Many are willing to travel internationally specifically for his care because his results simply aren't what they see elsewhere."

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, located in Sarasota, Florida, serves patients locally, nationally, and globally. Before and after results can be viewed at www.floridaplasticsurgery.com/photo-gallery/brachioplasty-arm-lifts/

About Dr. Kristopher Hamwi

Dr. Kristopher Hamwi is a double board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in face, breast, and body procedures, with particular expertise in advanced arm contouring techniques. He is known for meticulous results, a customized surgical approach, and consistent, natural looking outcomes.

About Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is a premier aesthetic practice in Sarasota, Florida, offering surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments focused on safe, personalized care.

Media Contact

Julianna Young

Florida Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

941 800 2000

www.floridaplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Florida Plastic Surgery