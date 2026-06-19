Florida Realtors® Awards $226,000 in Scholarships This Year

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When college begins in a few months, 226 deserving students from communities across Florida will receive financial help for their costs through scholarships from Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor® association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $226,000 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 226 young people in the 2026-2027 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will attend community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students are considering careers in real estate.

"Since it began 16 years ago, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has awarded a total of $3,200,600 to help 2,426 students continue their education and realize their dreams for the future," said Alisa Rogers, this year's chair of the board of the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "This year, Florida Realtors provided a total of $226,000 in scholarship funding, providing much-needed financial support for these students and their parents. These scholarships represent more than financial assistance — they reflect Realtors' commitment to supporting the next generation and helping students achieve their educational goals."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida; Florida State University; University of Central Florida; University of North Florida; Florida International University; Stetson University, College of Law; Florida Gulf Coast University; University of South Florida; and Florida A&M University as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Georgetown University and Villanova University, for example. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http:// floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors