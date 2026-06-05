Florida Realtors®: June Is National Homeownership Month

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, along with Realtors® in the Sunshine State and across the U.S., celebrate June as National Homeownership Month. The recognition acknowledges the importance of owning a home and the impact it has on the lives of American families, local communities and the nation's economic health. This year marks the 24th anniversary of National Homeownership Month.

"Homeownership is still one of the most meaningful investments a person or family can make – not just financially, but for stability, opportunity and building a future," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio Jr., broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "For many Floridians, owning a home represents hard work, independence and the chance to build long-term wealth that can benefit future generations.

"Realtors help make that dream possible every day by guiding buyers and sellers through one of life's biggest decisions."

For generations of families, homeownership has been essential to their plans for their lives and their futures. Beyond the emotional and social benefits, homeownership builds household wealth. The typical U.S. homeowner currently has an average net worth of $430,000, according to the most recent Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finance – about 43 times that of the typical renter's average net worth of $10,000.

In the first quarter of 2026, the homeownership rate in Florida was 66.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. homeownership rate in 1Q 2026 was 65.3%.

This national spotlight on homeownership began as a weeklong recognition in 1995 and was first proclaimed to last the entire month in June 2002 under former President George W. Bush.

Realtors are celebrating this June as Homeownership Month with homebuyers and sellers in communities across Florida. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) also has additional information on its Homeownership Month Resources webpage.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offers assistance and helpful information on homeownership, housing policies, programs, counseling and more on their website.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors