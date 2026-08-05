Florida Realtors® Named to the 'Best Companies' List for 5th Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth straight year, Florida Realtors®, the largest professional trade association in Florida, has been named one of Florida's "Best Companies To Work For."

The annual Best Companies To Work For list, featured in a special August issue of Florida Trend magazine, ranks companies in small, medium and large employer categories. Florida Realtors ranked 32nd in the best mid-sized category (50-249 employees). To read more about the list, go to the digital version of Florida Trend's 2026 "Best Companies To Work For" special issue.

"Being recognized as one of Florida's 'Best Companies To Work For' – for the fifth consecutive year – is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of the people who make Florida Realtors such a special place," says Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "Our employees bring talent, dedication and a shared sense of purpose to their work every day. They support one another, serve our Realtor® members and strengthen our industry through a culture built on trust, collaboration and respect. This recognition belongs to them."

Florida Realtors has 147 employees and two Florida offices: its headquarters in Orlando and a public policy office in Tallahassee. As the state Realtor association, it provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 local Realtor boards and associations.

"This recognition as one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For speaks to the strength of the team behind Florida Realtors," says 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio Jr., broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Our employees bring expertise, creativity and a true commitment to service to everything they do. Their work gives our Realtor® members the tools and resources they need to succeed and to better serve buyers, sellers and communities across the state – and ensures Florida Realtors continues to be a trusted advocate and The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. We are proud of this team and grateful for the difference they make every day."

To participate in the "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Those that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. digital edition of Florida Trend's 2026 "Best Companies To Work For" special issue.

The "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group handled the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings.

Florida Trend business magazine is read by more than 270,000 business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month, according to The Alliance of Area Business Publishers. It covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice For Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors