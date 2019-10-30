Florida Realtors® Tech Helpline Now Available to Support Tech Firms

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "How is your tech support?" is one of the most challenging questions nearly every tech startup must address successfully to land new clients. Now, technology firms have the opportunity to answer the question with confidence by engaging real estate's number one technology support service, Tech Helpline, to provide customer support.

Tech Helpline, dubbed "the Genius Bar" for real estate, today offers tech support by phone, chat or email to nearly half of the REALTORS® in the U.S. and Canada. More than 600,000 real estate professionals have access to Tech Helpline, a service created and owned by Florida Realtors.

With a U.S.-based staff of tech analysts that have some 300 years of combined IT experience, Tech Helpline offers technical support services in both English and Spanish. Agents and brokers receive a wide range of expert technical assistance, covering both software and hardware issues, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, printers, computer and smartphone crashes, email setup problems, virus infections, recovery of lost files, wireless connections issues and more.

"Tech Helpline has long proven to be one of the most popular member benefits for associations and MLSs," says Margy Grant, Florida Realtors CEO. "Now we're offering the talents of our incredibly skilled team to technology startups and established tech firms. Tech Helpline can give a tech firm the ability to offer exceptional and personalized tech support services to retain clients and keep them happy."

According to dozens of surveys that the firm has conducted for more than a decade, Tech Helpline is often the highest-rated member benefit offered by Realtor Associations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms.

"There's an extra benefit for real estate technology firms," Grant added. "Because Tech Helpline analysts work with Realtors every day, they uniquely understand what an agent does. This allows them to provide a higher level of customer service support that is often frictionless. Most importantly, Tech Helpline analysts are known as the friendliest tech support group around. As a result, agents and brokers aren't afraid to call and ask any tech question."

Tech Helpline's successful track record for software support began with providing tech help for the Florida Realtors' Form Simplicity transaction management software. Tech Helpline services have grown from a single state, supporting Florida Realtors members, the industry's second-largest state association, to coverage nationwide and throughout Canada. Tech Helpline continues to be the exclusive technical support service for Form Simplicity.

"We want to leverage the proven success of Tech Helpline by offering it to other tech firms. We believe there is an enormous void in the marketplace for high-quality, personalized, and friendly tech support. Our Orlando tech experts are ready to fill that gap," Grant added.

Tech Helpline from the Florida Realtors will be at Booth 1234 during the 2018 REALTOR® Conference and Expo in San Francisco, as part of its Expo set for Nov. 8-10.

More information about Tech Helpline also is available online at www.techhelpline.com.

About Tech Helpline

Tech Helpline began nearly 20 years ago as a service for members of Florida Realtors. Known for its no-nonsense technical advice and warm, friendly customer service, Tech Helpline rapidly grew by offering its service to other REALTOR® Associations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms. Tech Helpline is the real estate industry's No. 1 tech support service, available to nearly half the Realtors in North America – more than 600,000 in the U.S. and Canada. Tech Helpline's office and staff of professional tech analysts, with almost 300 years of combined IT experience, are located in Orlando, Florida, and are available to provide technical support by phone, chat or email. More information is available online at www.techhelpline.com.

Florida Realtors serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. The state's largest professional trade association provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to some 187,000 members in 52 local and regional Realtor associations or boards in Florida.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contacts:

Tricia Stamper

Director of Technology Products

Florida Realtors

tricias@floridatrealtors.org

407.583.2714

or

Kevin Hawkins

for Tech Helpline and Form Simplicity

(206) 866-1220 cell/txt

kevin@wavgroup.com

