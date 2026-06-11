Florida's Space Coast Launches New Podcast Bringing the Destination to Life -- One Story at a Time

"Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast" Gives Travelers an Insider's Listen Before, During, and After Their Trip

COCOA BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's Space Coast has always been a place that defies easy description. It's where rockets pierce the sky, surfers ride iconic Atlantic swells at sunrise, and sea turtle hatchlings make their way to their new ocean home. It's a destination best understood by looking a little closer—and now there's a new way to do just that by tuning into the destination's new podcast.

Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism today announced the launch of Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast, a new podcast series hosted by former CNN journalist and producer Kelly Bowman that invites travelers into the soul of one of America's most uniquely layered destinations. Available now on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you listen to podcasts, the series is designed to deepen the way visitors experience Cocoa Beach before they arrive, while they're here, and long after they've headed home.

Each episode dives into the stories, personalities, and hidden details that give Cocoa Beach its unmistakable character. Bowman brings listeners into conversations with the surfers, scientists, chefs, artists, and community characters who define daily life in Cocoa Beach. From the rush of watching a rocket rise from Kennedy Space Center's launch pads to the unhurried joy of a paddle through a bioluminescent lagoon, Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast captures the full range of what this destination offers.

"There's so much here that visitors never get to see in just one stay," said Bowman. "This podcast is for anyone who wants to experience Cocoa Beach the way locals do—with a sense of wonder, and without a map telling you where to go."

The series is a natural extension of the Space Coast's promise: that the best travel experiences live just beyond the obvious. Whether you're planning your first visit or your fifteenth, Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast gives you a richer, more personal way in.

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest continuous stretch in the state), as well as 280,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information go to VisitSpaceCoast.com.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism