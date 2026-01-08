Blasting Off Into 2026, Florida's Space Coast Entices Travelers with Record Launches, Global Innovation, and Humanity's Planned Return to the Moon's Orbit

From milestone launches to America250 celebrations, the Space Coast heads into 2026 ready to welcome travelers to the next era of U.S. space exploration.

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's Space Coast enters 2026 with unprecedented momentum, having closed out a successful 2025 fueled by record-setting rocket launch activity, transformative aerospace investment, and rising national attention ahead of the historic planned Artemis II mission.

As the United States marks 250 years in 2026, the Space Coast embodies the nation's spirit of discovery and progress. Post this Vulcan USSF-106 Launch (Credit: United Launch Alliance)

The Space Coast hosted 109 launches in 2025, breaking the record of 93, a milestone that solidifies its status as the Launch Capital of America and its critical role in the global space ecosystem. Each mission draws thousands of visitors to Brevard County's beaches, parks, hotels, restaurants, and event spaces — with even more launches on the way in 2026.

As the nation heads into its 250th anniversary, the Space Coast proudly stands at the intersection of U.S. history and innovation, America's home of human space launch. The Space Coast and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be featured in an upcoming docuseries spotlighting Florida's contributions to the nation. The Space Coast's prominent role in American progress, exploration, and achievement will be on display at 250th celebrations all year.

Among the Space Coast's major advancements in 2025:

More rocket launches than ever, with over 100 missions.





with over 100 missions. Lockheed Martin broke ground on a $140-million facility in Titusville, set to add approximately 300 high-paying jobs.





on a $140-million facility in Titusville, set to add approximately 300 high-paying jobs. Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, now has over 150 satellites in orbit following its sixth successful launch.





now has over 150 satellites in orbit following its sixth successful launch. Infrastructure upgrades at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center are enabling faster turnaround times.





at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center are enabling faster turnaround times. Blue Origin's continued investments in manufacturing and operations have doubled its Brevard County footprint.





in manufacturing and operations have doubled its Brevard County footprint. NASA and the Department of Defense conducted joint readiness exercises for the upcoming Artemis II mission.

"Florida's Space Coast has never been more vibrant, more innovative, or more essential to America's future," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. "In 2025, we saw extraordinary launch activity, major investments from industry leaders, and visitor enthusiasm that continues to grow with every mission and every year. As we enter 2026, we're proud to welcome travelers from around the world to experience the Launch Capital of America and be part of more historic moments."

With the Artemis II mission planned for early 2026, Florida's Space Coast is poised to become the only place on Earth where travelers can witness humanity's return to the moon's orbit — an unparalleled moment.

Beyond Artemis II, the Space Coast is gearing up for its most active year yet, with up to 120 launches planned. The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is planning to double its launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and SpaceX projects up to 44 Starship-Super Heavy launches a year from Kennedy Space Center and up to 76 a year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. In addition, the FAA has increased the Falcon 9 launch cadence at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to 120 a year, up from 50.

As the United States marks 250 years in 2026, the Space Coast embodies the nation's spirit of discovery and progress. Launch tourism offers visitors a chance to witness history in motion — a real-time expression of American ingenuity that began with early exploration and continues today with lunar missions, commercial spaceflight, and deep-space innovation.

For more information on where to stay and things to do in the Space Coast, check out VisitSpaceCoast.com .

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of Tourism at 877-572-3224 or go to VisitSpaceCoast.com .

