Flow Service Partners Acquires Altman Air Conditioning, Expanding its Commercial HVAC Capabilities in South Florida

Addition strengthens Flow's Florida presence and complements Cortez's existing footprint

LAKE PARK, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Service Partners ("Flow"), backed by Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), has acquired Altman Air Conditioning ("Altman"), a trusted commercial HVAC and mechanical services provider serving South Florida.

Founded in 1985, Altman brings more than four decades of commercial HVAC and mechanical services expertise to the Flow platform. The company has earned a loyal customer base by delivering responsive service and practical solutions for demanding commercial environments.

"Altman is a natural fit for Flow and an important addition to our growing presence in Florida," said Daniel Youman, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Service Partners. "The team has built a strong reputation by providing dependable service and developing lasting customer relationships. Altman will complement Cortez, an established Flow Service Partners company serving commercial customers across Florida, allowing us to expand our services, expertise, and resources available to customers while creating new opportunities for both teams."

"Altman represents the qualities we value in a partnership: an experienced team, a strong market position and a proven history of serving complex commercial customers," said Jack Walker, Partner at Quad-C. "This investment advances Flow's strategy of building density in attractive markets and supporting high-quality local operators with the capital and resources needed to grow. We are excited about the long-term potential of Flow's expanded Florida operations."

The acquisition supports Flow's strategy of partnering with established local service businesses while preserving the teams, customer relationships and reputations that have driven their success. Altman will continue operating under its existing name and will gain access to the broader resources, technology and operational support of the Flow platform.

"For more than 40 years, our employees have worked hard to build Altman into a company our customers can depend on," said Bruce Cropp, President of Altman Air Conditioning. "Flow shares our commitment to our employees, our customers and the quality of service we provide. We believe this partnership creates an exciting future for the Altman team while preserving the values and relationships that have made the company successful."

About Flow Service Partners

Flow Service Partners is a leading HVACR and plumbing services platform operating across multiple U.S. regions. Formed in 2021, Flow partners with locally rooted, high-quality service businesses, preserving their brand identity and culture while providing capital, shared resources, and best practices to scale their impact. Quad-C announced its investment in Flow in November 2024.

For more information, visit www.FlowService.com

About Quad-C Management:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $5.3 billion of capital in 92 platform companies and over 425 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value.

For more information, visit www.quadc.com.

About Altman Air Conditioning Co., Inc.

Founded in 1985, Altman Air Conditioning Co., Inc. is a commercial HVAC and mechanical services provider serving South Florida. The company provides commercial air conditioning, mechanical service, equipment replacement, repair, and ongoing maintenance for customers across the market.

For more information, visit www.AltmanCooling.com.

Media Contact

Matt Horton

Director of Marketing

Flow Service Partners

[email protected]

629-257-5836

SOURCE Flow Service Partners