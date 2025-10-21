Flow Service Partners Acquires Weber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc., Expanding HVACR Capabilities Across Western Kansas and Neighboring States

GARDEN CITY, Kan. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Service Partners ("Flow"), backed by Quad-C Management, has acquired Weber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc. ("Weber"), a trusted HVACR provider serving western Kansas for more than four decades. The acquisition strengthens Flow's presence in rural and regional markets and adds depth in refrigeration, geothermal, and building automation services while preserving Weber's locally respected brand and culture. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980, Weber operates from offices in Garden City, Dodge City, Liberal, and Ulysses, providing 24/7 service across a broad territory in western Kansas. The company's offerings span residential and commercial HVAC, industrial and commercial refrigeration, commercial kitchen equipment, building automation systems, geothermal solutions, and water heaters—delivered with a longstanding reputation for reliability and customer care.

"Weber is precisely the type of company we seek to partner with: deep local roots, a diversified service mix across HVACR and building automation, and leadership that values technical quality and customer trust," said Jack Walker, Partner at Quad-C Management. "Combining Flow's platform with Weber's reputation positions us to meet rising demand across western Kansas and adjacent states and to scale responsibly in historically underserved markets."

"For more than four decades, the Weber name has stood for integrity, professionalism, and community commitment in Kansas," said Steve O'Donnell, Chairman of the Board at Flow Service Partners. "As Weber joins the Flow family, preserving that legacy is non-negotiable. We will carry the Weber name forward, honor its customer relationships, and invest behind what makes the brand special."

"From our first conversations, what stood out at Weber wasn't just the footprint or service breadth—it was the people and the culture Mike Weber has built," said Daniel Youman, CEO of Flow Service Partners. "Weber's emphasis on doing things right—being prepared, educating the team, and doing the job with character—mirrors Flow's values. We will invest in training, technology, and operational scale while keeping Weber's culture intact."

"This partnership with Flow is an exciting milestone for us," said Mike A. Weber, CEO & Founder of Weber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc. "We've worked hard to earn our customers' trust and build a team we're proud of. Joining Flow lets us scale what we do well—expanding our service footprint across more of Kansas and into surrounding states—without losing the values and craftsmanship that define Weber. I'm thrilled for our people, our customers, and the chapter ahead."

Integration & Go-Forward Plan

Weber will continue operating under its existing name in its current markets, with Mike Weber remaining in leadership to ensure continuity of service and culture. Flow plans targeted investments in technician training, enhanced diagnostics and building automation tools, and supply-chain and scheduling improvements to further elevate service quality and speed across the region.

About Flow Service Partners

Flow Service Partners is a leading HVACR and plumbing services platform operating across multiple U.S. regions. Formed in 2021, Flow partners with locally rooted, high-quality service businesses, preserving their brand identity and culture while providing capital, shared resources, and best practices to scale their impact. Quad-C Management announced its investment in Flow in November 2024.

About Weber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc.

Weber Refrigeration & Heating, Inc. is a full-service HVACR company rooted in western Kansas since 1980. With offices in Garden City, Dodge City, Liberal, and Ulysses, Weber provides residential and commercial HVAC, industrial and commercial refrigeration, commercial kitchen equipment, building automation systems, geothermal solutions, and water-heater services—24/7/365—guided by the values of honesty, dependability, professionalism, trustworthiness, preparedness, and education.

Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to Quad-C Management / Flow Service Partners.

SOURCE Flow Service Partners