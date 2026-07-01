Flowhub Launches MCP Connector, Giving Retailers the Freedom to Innovate with AI

Flowhub introduces an open approach to AI with a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector. Operators can connect Flowhub directly to leading AI tools and use natural language to analyze their business, automate workflows, and take action.

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhub, the regulated commerce platform for cannabis retailers, today announced the launch of Flowhub MCP, a connector built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard. Flowhub MCP allows dispensary operators to connect their Flowhub account directly to AI tools they already use, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and Cursor, so they can take action inside Flowhub using natural language.

Flowhub MCP Connector

Flowhub believes retailers should own their data, choose their tools, and benefit from advances across the broader AI ecosystem. The MCP connector reflects that philosophy by giving operators a flexible foundation that can adapt to the future of AI.

"We give operators everything they need to run and grow their business, and then we give them the freedom to make it their own," said Kyle Sherman, founder and CEO of Flowhub. "AI is evolving faster than any technology we've seen before. The best AI of 2026 won't be the best AI of 2028. That's why we're building Flowhub so our customers can use the AI they trust today and adopt the breakthroughs of tomorrow."

Operators spend countless hours every week on repetitive administrative tasks. With Flowhub MCP, those tasks can be reduced to a simple conversation:

"Increase the price on every vape SKU by 5%."

"Move 200 units from the vault to the sales floor."

"Show me my slow-moving products and create deals to sell through them while maintaining at least a 30% margin."

Flowhub executes the work in seconds while maintaining a complete audit trail, with operator approval required before changes are applied.

The differentiator isn't talking to your data. It's acting on it.

Early adopters of Flowhub MCP are already building custom AI workflows. "My goal is to make my manager's life one-click everything. I have Claude connected to Flowhub through MCP. It's analyzing our existing data and boiling it down into actionable recommendations we can actually execute on. It's even suggesting new promotions for us every day," said Ankit Bhasin, owner of Cannabis Cowboy. "In this industry, we all sell the same products. So how do you differentiate yourself? That's where I know this can add a lot of value."

Flowhub MCP is the latest expression of Flowhub's open platform strategy. Built on a unified commerce schema and robust APIs, Flowhub brings compliance, point of sale, payments, ecommerce, loyalty, and intelligence together in one extensible platform. Together, these capabilities advance Flowhub's vision of an open operating system for regulated commerce—one where operators own their data, choose the tools that best fit their business, and innovate custom retail experiences.

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the commerce platform behind America's best regulated retailers.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Kyle Sherman, Flowhub powers compliance, point of sale, payments, ecommerce, inventory management, loyalty, and intelligence for thousands of cannabis retailers nationwide. Processing more than $4 billion in cannabis sales annually, Flowhub helps high-volume operators automate operations, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Built on an open platform with robust APIs and developer tools, Flowhub gives operators the flexibility to choose the technology, integrations, and workflows that best fit their business.

Flowhub is on the frontlines of ending cannabis prohibition and is proud to be a founding director of the U.S. Cannabis Roundtable (USCR), the central lobbying and advocacy group working to normalize and professionalize the U.S. cannabis industry at the federal level.

Flowhub is a privately held, profitable company. Investors include PayPal, Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and the founders of Venmo.

For more information, visit flowhub.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Fleshman

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SOURCE Flowhub