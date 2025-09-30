Flowhub Launches Marketing Suite to Help Cannabis Dispensaries Drive Loyalty and Revenue

Leading cannabis retail platform adds POS-native marketing tools, including loyalty passes, email, and push campaigns

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhub , the dispensary growth platform for cannabis retailers, today announced the launch of its Marketing Suite, a new set of built-in tools designed to help dispensaries grow customer loyalty and drive predictable revenue.

With rising acquisition costs and margins tightening across the cannabis industry, retailers need better ways to generate sustainable business growth. Flowhub data shows that loyalty members spend 3.5x more annually than non-loyalty customers, making retention marketing one of the most critical levers for dispensary success.

Flowhub Marketing Suite

Flowhub Marketing Suite allows dispensaries to launch custom loyalty programs and targeted campaigns from one system powered by real-time, first-party POS data.

"At Flowhub, we're building tools that go beyond compliant transactions to truly power dispensary growth," said Kyle Sherman, Founder and CEO of Flowhub. "Our new suite of marketing tools makes it easy for retailers to build stronger customer relationships and increase revenue from one central system they already trust."

Key advantages of Flowhub Marketing Suite include:

Clean, first-party customer data: All customer data lives directly in Flowhub POS, giving dispensaries a compliant, accurate foundation for campaigns.

All customer data lives directly in Flowhub POS, giving dispensaries a compliant, accurate foundation for campaigns. Smart audience segmentation: Create dynamic customer audiences based on purchase history, frequency, spend, or preferences. For example, retailers can quickly target one-time big spenders and lapsed customers who haven't shopped in 60 days in real time.

Create dynamic customer audiences based on purchase history, frequency, spend, or preferences. For example, retailers can quickly target one-time big spenders and lapsed customers who haven't shopped in 60 days in real time. VIP loyalty passes: Dispensary customers can easily enroll in loyalty and store a custom digital pass in Apple or Google Wallet . These passes enable push notifications, geo-targeted reminders, and unlock exclusive VIP perks directly at checkout.

Dispensary customers can easily enroll in loyalty and store a custom digital pass in Apple or Google . These passes enable push notifications, geo-targeted reminders, and unlock exclusive VIP perks directly at checkout. Push notifications: Delivered directly to a customer's smartphone lock screen with 90%+ visibility, push notifications bypass cannabis-related SMS restrictions and reach customers at lower cost with no app download required.

Delivered directly to a customer's smartphone lock screen with 90%+ visibility, push notifications bypass cannabis-related SMS restrictions and reach customers at lower cost with no app download required. Personalized email campaigns: Flowhub's drag-and-drop email editor allows dispensaries to design and send branded messages tailored with customer data such as loyalty status or purchase history.

Flowhub's drag-and-drop email editor allows dispensaries to design and send branded messages tailored with customer data such as loyalty status or purchase history. Built-in campaign attribution: Every campaign is tied directly to POS sales data, giving retailers clear visibility into revenue impact, customer lifetime value, and overall return on investment.

The launch of Marketing Suite strengthens Flowhub's position as the Dispensary Growth Hub, unifying POS, ecommerce, payments, and marketing in one system with open APIs. As Flowhub expands its native product offerings, the company remains committed to enhancing third-party integrations, giving retailers the flexibility and choice to build the tech stack that best suits their business needs.

To learn more, please visit https://www.flowhub.com/product/marketing .

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the leading dispensary growth platform for high-volume, multi-store cannabis retailers in the U.S. Founded in 2015 by CEO Kyle Sherman, Flowhub powers compliance, point of sale, payments, ecommerce, inventory management, marketing, and analytics for more than 1,000 dispensaries nationwide. Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually, empowering dispensaries to automate operations, increase revenue, and create the best possible customer experience.

Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include PayPal, Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm), the founders of Venmo, and more.

For more information, visit flowhub.com .

