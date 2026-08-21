Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market worth $31.70 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market is expected to reach USD 31.70 billion by 2031 from USD 23.60 billion in 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 23.60 billion

USD 23.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 31.70 billion

USD 31.70 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.1%

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Trends & Insights:

The global flue gas desulfurization system market is growing due to stringent environmental regulations, increasing focus on reducing sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emissions, and investments in emission-control technologies. North America is witnessing steady demand, supported by environmental regulations, modernization of existing power plants, and increasing adoption of advanced emission-control systems. Europe is supported by stringent emissions standards, decarbonization initiatives, and investments in upgrading industrial and power-generation facilities. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding power generation capacity, stringent emission-control regulations, and increasing investments across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual growth, supported by expanding industrial infrastructure, increasing power generation capacity, and growing government focus on controlling industrial emissions.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for a 48.2% share of the flue gas desulfurization system market in 2025, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding power generation capacity, stringent emission regulations, and increasing investments in pollution-control infrastructure.

By type, the dry & semi-dry FGD systems segment is estimated to grow at an 8.1% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, driven by lower water consumption, reduced wastewater generation, compact system design, and growing demand for cost-effective SO₂ emission-control technologies, particularly in water-stressed regions and industrial applications.

By installation, the greenfield segment is estimated to grow at an 8.0% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, owing to the development of new power generation and industrial facilities, increasing investments in emission-control infrastructure, and the integration of FGD systems into new plants to meet stringent environmental regulations.

By end-use industry, the cement manufacturing segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 8.5% during the forecast period, driven by expanding cement production capacity, increasing infrastructure and construction activity, stringent air-emission regulations, and investments in cleaner and more efficient cement manufacturing technologies.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., GE Vernova, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the flue gas desulfurization system market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Thermax Limited, MET, and Chiyoda Corporation, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The market growth can be attributed to the rising need for effective emission control, increasing environmental concerns, and the rapid expansion of power generation and industrial sectors. Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems play a key role in controlling sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities, including cement, iron & steel, and chemical & petrochemical plants. This is driven by their ability to achieve high SO2 removal efficiency and support compliance with stringent environmental regulations. The demand for advanced FGD systems is fueled by the continued use of coal-based power generation in developing economies, growing industrialization, aging power plant infrastructure, and increasing investments in emission-control technologies. The ongoing transition toward cleaner and more efficient industrial operations, along with increasingly stringent air quality standards, is boosting the adoption of modern FGD technologies. At the same time, investments in power plant modernization, retrofit installations, and industrial emission-control infrastructure in emerging economies are creating favorable conditions for market development.

Wet FGD systems segment to hold the largest share of the flue gas desulfurization system market in 2031



Based on type, the wet FGD systems segment is expected to capture the largest market share by 2031. Given its high SO2 removal efficiency, proven reliability across large-capacity installations, and long operating track record, the demand for wet FGD systems continues to lead the market. They are primarily used in large coal-fired power plants, cement kilns, and industrial boilers where consistent, high-volume desulfurization is required. The position of wet FGD remains the strongest, owing to its removal efficiencies exceeding 95%, compatibility with high-sulfur fuel sources, and established supply chains built up over decades of retrofit and new-build deployment. The existing manufacturing capabilities and continued regulatory pressure to meet stringent SO2 emission limits keep wet FGD in a leading position, even as dry and semi-dry systems gain share in water-constrained regions.

Cement manufacturing to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment between 2026 and 2031

Based on end-use industry, the cement manufacturing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the flue gas desulfurization system industry during the forecast period, as tightening emission norms on clinker production and growing pressure to control co-pollutants alongside CO2 increase. Furthermore, the energy-intensive nature of cement manufacturing and continued expansion of production capacity to meet infrastructure and construction demand will drive the segment. FGD systems are increasingly deployed in cement kiln flue gas lines to manage SO2 arising from high-sulfur raw materials and alternative fuels, owing to superior removal performance, compatibility with existing kiln configurations, and regulatory convergence between power-sector and industrial-sector emission standards. Ultra-low-emission retrofit mandates in key manufacturing hubs are accelerating this shift, positioning cement just behind power generation as the primary driver of end-use market growth.

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Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR in the flue gas desulfurization system market from 2026 to 2031

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the dominant share of global coal-based power generation, expanding industrial base, and phased regulatory mandates targeting SO2 emissions from thermal power plants and heavy industry. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are experiencing large-scale FGD retrofit and new-build programs, driven by national emission control policies and continued reliance on coal for baseload power. India is expected to be the fastest-growing country within the region, as its FGD installed base remains small relative to its total coal fleet, leaving the bulk of its mandated capacity still to be contracted through 2026–2027. Additionally, the region hosts several major FGD equipment manufacturing and engineering hubs, which enhance production capabilities and support both domestic deployment and export capacity.

Key Players

Leading players in the flue gas desulfurization system companies include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), GE Vernova (US), Doosan Lentjes (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), ANDRITZ (Austria), Valmet (Finland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Longking Environmental Protection (China), and KC Cottrell (South Korea), among others.

Investment Funding

The flue gas desulfurization system market is witnessing continued investment activity, supported by stricter sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emission regulations, coal-fired power plant modernization, and large-scale retrofit programs across emerging markets. Investment activity is increasingly concentrated in FGD retrofits, air-quality-control upgrades, and integrated emission-control systems, particularly in Asia Pacific. In India, for example, 537 thermal power units representing approximately 204 GW of capacity have been identified for FGD installation, creating a substantial pipeline of equipment procurement, engineering, and installation projects. Government-mandated SO₂ compliance timelines extending through 2027–2029 are further supporting investment in FGD systems and associated environmental-control infrastructure.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the flue gas desulfurization system market have focused on strengthening environmental-control technology portfolios, expanding geographic presence, and consolidating complementary air-quality-control capabilities. ANDRITZ's acquisition of LDX Solutions in February 2025 strengthened its environmental technology portfolio and expanded its presence in the North American emissions-reduction market. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s acquisition of certain business assets of Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc. in July 2022 expanded its environmental-control portfolio to include wet and dry ESPs, fabric filters, wet FGD systems, spray dryer absorbers, and circulating dry scrubbers. Earlier, ANDRITZ's acquisition of parts of GE Steam Power's Air Quality Control System (AQCS) business in July 2021 strengthened its clean-air technology capabilities, including the Vaxin technology center. These transactions highlight the industry's focus on technology portfolio expansion, complementary product integration, and geographic market expansion.

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